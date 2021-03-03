Mental Health Watchdog Hosting Event: Florida’s Foster Children and the Baker Act

The headquarters for CCHR Florida are located in downtown Clearwater.

There are about 19,000 children in foster care in Florida and about 600 children waiting for permanent placement are without identified families.

There is unacceptable and then there’s disgraceful. We need to change the system to protect these children from being hurt over and over again.” — Mari Frankel, director and producer of the documentary “Foster Shock”

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights ( CCHR ) is hosting a complimentary online event on March 6th, Foster Kids & The Baker Act . The event is being held to bring attention to the flaws in the foster care system and how many of these children end up being sent for involuntary psychiatric examinations, called a Baker Act. [1]The featured speaker for the event is Mari Frankel, the director and producer of the documentary "Foster Shock". As a Guardian ad Litem and mother of three, Ms. Frankel produced the powerful film to expose the privatized child welfare system. The documentary gives viewers a close-up look at Florida's foster care system through the eyes of traumatized children who've depended on it, only to suffer more abuse, neglect and pain. [2]At the event, attendees will learn about what foster children experience when they are thrown into the system and how this relates to the the parents, guardians and caregivers. The event will also cover basic rights which are impacted by the foster care system as well as how the Baker Act is applied to foster kids and what steps can be taken to better protect these children from abuse. [3]"There is unacceptable and then there's disgraceful," said Mari Frankel. "We need to change the system to protect these children from being hurt over and over again." [4]

Foster Shock: Foster care is rarely discussed. The only time we hear about it is when a child gets hurt or dies.