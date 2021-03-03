Newly Launched Veterans Aid Organization Steps Forward with Plans for the Future

Homes for Homeless Veterans Inc. launches their first strikes to end homelessness for America’s Veterans.

METAMORA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homes for Homeless Veterans Inc. is an independently owned Non-Profit Organization. Started by Jared Barker, 42 of Illinois, with the belief that it is duty to serve those who served in the military and put their lives on the line. Newly constructed, this Organization is intent on helping homeless Veterans across the entirety of the United States. Homes for Homeless Veterans Inc. will provide assistance with housing, food, clothing, job training, transportation, and educational services; help with receiving or getting to needed mental and physical assistance will also be included.

“Veterans have given and sacrificed everything to secure our freedoms,” says Barker, “I believe we owe it to them to help stop the continuance of their struggles after coming back home. These are lofty goals, but with your continued help, we can do it.”

Homes for Homeless Veterans Inc. plans to purchase land to construct Tiny Homes on, or purchase already in-place buildings and reconstruct them into Efficiency Apartments. Until land or building purchases can be made, financial assistance for providing housing, food, clothing, job assistance, transportation, etc. will be provided. As a new Organization, donations are welcome and can be made to https://www.paypal.me/h4hvInc, their official PayPal account link. Their Official Company Page can be found on YoReSpot at https://www.yorespot.com/pages/38/.

Barker is an active and respected member of his community. Serving not only as an Independent Contractor for his work, but also as a Field Director to a Campaign for Governor of Illinois, a Cub Scout Leader and Cub Master, a youth baseball coach, and also is currently a member of his Church’s Security Team and Head Trustee. A large portion of Barker’s family, including his father and wife’s relatives, have served in the United States Military, making this mission that much more important to him, his family and his community. It is the duty of Homes for Homeless Veterans Inc. to serve and aid those who have sacrificed for their country.

“I have felt the pull to do for others before myself for many years,” Barker says, “we are not on this Earth for our own purpose, but rather, for the purpose we were put here for. Serving others is what I believe I was born to do, and serving those who sacrificed for us is of the utmost importance to me. We as fellow human beings should always be searching for ways to help each other and our communities.”



