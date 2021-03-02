Experience Strategy Associates & E+ Productions Selected As Three Category Finalists of PRNEWS CSR & Nonprofit Awards
Performers, Medical Professionals and Organizers Greg Chase and Douglas Johnson post after their final performance of their #MaskUpNV This Is ME PSA Campaign
Experience Strategy Associates and Entertainment Plus Productions have been selected as finalists in the 2021 PRNEWS CSR & Nonprofit Awards in the Crisis Management, CSR Event and Shoestring Budget categories for their August #MaskUp4NV This is ME PSA campaign collaboration with all Las Vegas area hospitals.
The #MaskUpNV This Is ME PSA campaign was designed to recognize all of the hard-working medical professionals across the valley through the COVID-19 pandemic as well as launch a PSA campaign aimed at the Las Vegas community to continue to #MaskUpNV in an effort to keep our communities safe.
“We are simply speechless tonight. It was a true honor to collaborate with all of our local Las Vegas hospitals to not only bring a moment of positivity to our medical professionals in a dark time, but also inspire our community to do their part to keep everyone safe,” says Greg Chase, Founder & CEO of Experience Strategy Associates. Douglas Johnson, President & Executive Producer of Entertainment Plus Productions said, “I feel humbled and grateful tonight. This was a team effort to help create such a monumental activation for our community.”
The innovative duo, Greg Chase and Douglas Johnson were also recently awarded with four prestigious Pinnacle Awards, two Awards of Excellence and one Award of Merit from The Public Relations Society of America for their efforts on this impactful activation.
More information on the PRNEWS awards and to see the other finalists, click here https://www.prnewsonline.com/go/csr-diversity-awards-2021/
About ESA & E+
Experience Strategy Associates is a Las Vegas-based consulting group focused on helping organizations unlock potential & revenue through designing innovative brand & product strategies, customer insights, experience design & customer service culture training and development. Most recently, ESA has been actively engaged in supporting the local Las Vegas community in the fight against COVID-19.
E+ Productions ENTERTAINMENT AND SO MUCH MORE... ENTERTAINMENT PLUS PRODUCTIONS is an award-winning, full-scale production company that provides entertainment, along with a full suite of production and design services. From intimate to epic, we create in the world of live events, television, film, continuous shows on land or sea, and any other realm requiring a generous serving of WOW. We are fun-loving, outrageous, over-the-top creatives who were born thinking outside the box. We are also a team who gets the job done on time, on budget, and all within an environment of mutual respect, inclusivity, and love for this artform.
