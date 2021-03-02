RE: *UPDATE #2 RE: TRAFFIC ALERT US RT 2 MARSHFIELD
THE ROADWAY HAS REOPENED AT THIS TIME
MOTORIST SHOULD CONTINUE TO USE CAUTION – THERE ARE SOME SLIPPERY AREAS ON THE ROADWAYS.
From: Field, Louise Sent: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 1:14 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: *UPDATE #1 RE: TRAFFIC ALERT US RT 2 MARSHFIELD
ONE LANE OF TRAVEL HAS BEEN REOPENED AT THIS TIME DELAYS STILL EXPECTED AND DRIVE CAREFULLY
From: Field, Louise Sent: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 1:12 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: TRAFFIC ALERT US RT 2 MARSHFIELD
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
News Release – Highway Traffic Notification
US RT 2 in Marshfield near Star Pudding Hill RD
HAS BEEN CLOSED DUE TO A TREE DOWN WITH POWER LINES INVOLVED - GREEN MOUNTAIN POWER IS ON SCENE SO IT WILL HOPEFULLY BE RE-OPENED SHORTLY.
Updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Louise M. Field
Williston PSAP Emergency Communications Dispatcher
(802)878-7111