MARYLAND STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION HOSTS SPECIAL MEETING ON THURSDAY, MARCH 4

CONTACT: Lora Rakowski,443-797-9883 lora.rakowski@maryland.gov     

MARYLAND STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION HOSTS SPECIAL MEETING ON THURSDAY, MARCH 4

Agenda Item Includes Spring State Assessments

BALTIMORE, MD (March 1, 2021) – The Maryland State Board of Education will host a special meeting on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. The meeting will be conducted virtually.  Members of the public will be able to hear the audio and see presentations in real time via livestream: http://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2021/2021-03-04.aspx

The Thursday, March 4 meeting will begin at 4:15, and is expected to conclude at 5 p.m. The agenda is available at: http://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2021/2021-03-04.aspx

At the meeting, the State Board will continue discussion of School Year 20-21 priorities with focus on information and plans concerning spring State Assessments.

