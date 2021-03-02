Comment Period Opens For FFY 2021 Part C of The Individuals With Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) State Application

March 2, 2021

The General Education Provisions Act (GEPA) requires Maryland to make the proposed State Application for Federal Funds under Part C of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) available for public review for 60 days and to accept comments for at least 30 days. The Maryland State Department of Education federal fiscal year (FFY) 2021 State Application for Federal Funds under Part C of IDEA is available for public review from March 2, 2021 through May 2, 2021 on the MSDE website at http://marylandpublicschools.org. The proposed FFY 2021 State Application under Part C of IDEA is also available for review by visiting the office of the lead agency director of any of Maryland’s local Infants and Toddlers Programs.

The application includes a checklist of assurances that Maryland has policies and procedures in effect to comply with the requirements of IDEA. Maryland assures that policies and procedures will be in effect as changes in State and local procedures are made consistent with the IDEA. The plan for expenditure of state-level IDEA funds by category is also a component of the State Application.

Written comments will only be accepted from March 2, 2021 through April 2, 2021.

Comments must be addressed to:

Janette Guerra, M.Ed ECSE Section Chief, Early Childhood Intervention Program Director, Maryland Infants and Toddlers Program Performance Support and Technical Assistance Branch Division of Early Intervention and Special Education Services 200 West Baltimore Street Baltimore, Maryland 21201 OR janette.guerra@maryland.gov

If you have any concerns regarding this notice, please do not hesitate to contact Ms. Guerra at 410-767-0231.