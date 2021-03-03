Former Walmart Executive and Technology Advisor Julie Lyle Joins Dstillery Board of Directors
Executive known for building leading technology brands will help drive the Custom AI company’s new products and purpose in advertising’s post-cookie eraNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dstillery, the leading custom audience solutions partner for brands and their agencies, has added Julie Lyle to its board of directors. Lyle, a former CMO and frequent advisor, investor and board member for ad-tech and mar-tech companies, will help Dstillery continue guiding ad buyers amid ongoing industry disruption.
Dstillery’s audience business has enjoyed continued growth and widespread industry adoption since the company made data its core focus in 2019. Today, Dstillery is leading the ad-tech community by providing targeting solutions that enable brands and agencies to reach their audiences in the coming cookie-free marketplace.
“As digital advertising & marketing transitions away from third-party cookies for targeting, it is critical that we innovate in ways that meet the changing needs of our clients,” said Michael Beebe, Dstillery CEO. “Julie’s accomplished career has spanned technology startups, agencies and world class brands. As a thought leader in marketing innovation, she will help guide our strategy and strengthen our position through the transition. It is a privilege to have her join our board.”
In addition to her seat on Dstillery’s board of directors, Lyle currently serves on the advisory boards of Evolus, a performance beauty/pharma company and Yext, a mar-tech company for global, multi-local brands. Additionally, Lyle serves on the board of tcc global, a leader in loyalty services & analytics and ECOfashion, a sustainable clothing brand in the retail and wholesale verticals. As an expert on balancing consumer privacy with delivering personalized marketing experiences, she’s a frequent industry speaker, especially on the topics of consumer privacy and innovation.
“Dstillery has become a market leader by paying attention to agency and advertiser needs, and building best in class solutions to face the challenges that lay ahead,” said Lyle. “They have a thoughtful and innovative team that is helping blaze new trails in advertising tech. With massive changes coming in the very near future, that team--and the tools it has built--will be an even greater asset. I’m passionate about the potential for a cookie-free advertising marketplace that will better connect brands with the consumers who want to engage. Dstillery has positioned itself to be one of the premier companies making those connections.”
About Dstillery
Dstillery is the leading custom audience solutions company, empowering brand marketers and their agencies to maximize the value of customer data and transform the way they connect with their audiences.
Our premier product, Custom AI Audiences, is built by just-for-your-brand Custom AI models that deliver the ideal combination of accuracy and scale. Because Dstillery continuously refreshes audience data, our audiences are always up-to-date and on-target. That’s why brands across Retail, CPG, Finance, Luxury, B2B, Telco, Travel, and Tech rely on Dstillery’s audience solutions to optimize their branding and performance marketing campaigns, helping to drive growth.
To learn more, visit us at www.dstillery.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
