March Math Madness powered by DimensionU

March Math Madness 2021 March Math Madness 2021

Esports for Education Competition focuses on Mathematics Learning.

RICHMOND, VA, USA, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s MARCH! It’s MATH! It’s MADNESS! All month long students from all over the United States will practice MATH skills during the 2021 MARCH MATH MADNESS Competition powered by DimensionU, Inc. This Esports for Education Event is designed to prepare students to bring their “A” game to state testing. Students everywhere will sharpen their math skills throughout the month of March while participating in game challenges every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. They will vie for the daily top score and an opportunity to win one of fourteen e-prizes. It’s easy to get students involved and participation can occur during or outside of class time.

March Math Madness is one of five annual educational esports events offered by DimensionU which are typically only available to its’ school-based clients. This year however March Math Madness is also open to individual subscribers. Parents can easily purchase a 30-day license for their child which includes access to the competition. Better yet, if you happen to live in New Jersey where all students have been provided free access to DimensionU, there is no cost to create an account and participation in March Math Madness is automatically included upon sign-up.

“March Math Madness is a PHENOMENAL way for students to engage in mathematics,” said Steven Hoy, CEO of DimensionU, “students are able to safely interact with peers in a multiplayer video game while reinforcing core math skills they’ve been learning all year. I like to call it the TRIPLE PLAY – because it’s a WIN-WIN-WIN for students, teachers and parents!” added Hoy. “Our goal is to make esports for education accessible to all students and enable the gamer generation in Active Academic Acceleration, a term we use to describe the impact of using DimensionU games.

March Math Madness is open to U.S.-based students in grades 3 though 10 with a valid DimensionU user account. The esports event is conducted in a virtual asynchronous environment where students participate using a computer, Chromebook or mobile device. Students are required to play on their respective grade levels, and the competition takes each student’s first game score of the day and records it on the leaderboard located on DimensionU’s Esports website. Top score of the day, wins. The daily competitions run from 12:00 AM EST through 11:59 PM EST.

About DimensionU

DimensionU is Esports for Education! As a leading developer of educational video games for math and language arts, DimensionU has a track record of helping improve student achievement. DimensionU games are available on the web or via mobile apps. For more information, visit www.dimensionu.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.