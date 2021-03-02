Only the Best Ingredients for ‘Creating Solutions that Work’

Cellcore Biosciences

Why CellCore Biosciences’ Product Bowel Mover Is Temporarily Discontinued

MERIDIAN , ID, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CellCore Biosciences, a health company, has temporarily discontinued its product Bowel Mover due to lack of access to quality ingredients.

CellCore co-founder, Dr. Jay Davidson, says, “While we were able to find some ingredients for Bowel Mover, the quality didn’t meet our standards. The best chance of true healing is through quality ingredients.”

CellCore has a rigorous testing process for all ingredients used in its products. At this time, these standards cannot be met due to inadequate availability of quality ingredients. The website will continue to read “out of stock” until the essential, high-quality ingredients can be sourced again.

Bowel Mover’s primary function is promoting regular, healthy bowel movements. The company trusts that their partnering CellCore providers will be able to recommend alternative digestive support products for their patients who are in need at this time.

In place of Bowel Mover, Dr. Todd Watts, co-founder of CellCore, recommends increased water intake in the morning, oral magnesium, and oral vitamin C. Other CellCore products that may help fulfill similar purposes in the meantime include Advanced TUDCA, CT-Spore, and KL Support.

Along with these alternatives, those who need more gut support can consider the naturopathic ingredients that make up Bowel Mover. These ingredients, which can be taken individually or in personalized combinations, include:

• Aloe vera

• Barberry root

• Black walnut green hulls

• Cascara sagrada bark

• Cayenne

• Clove bud

• Extracts of fulvic acid

• Fennel seed

• Garlic bulb

• Ginger root

• Rhubarb root

• Senna leaf

• Wormwood

Dr. Jay says, “Part of our CellCore mission is creating solutions that work. We put quality first to ensure our products are safe and effective. Currently, there is no timeline as to when Bowel Mover will be available again. We will keep our practitioners up-to-date as we continue to look for the

necessary high-quality ingredients.”

About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

For additional information, please contact Shawnda Huffman, Director of Public Relations, at 740-649- 5433 or shawnda.huffman@cellcorebiosciences.com.