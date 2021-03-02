Northbound I-11 Lane Closures, Traffic Shift March 3-April 30 in Henderson

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be closing the inside shoulder and travel lane along northbound Interstate 11 between Wagonwheel Drive and Lake Mead Parkway from 7 p.m., March 3 through 6 a.m., April 30, in Henderson. (It will shift the current outside shoulder and travel lane closure configuration to the inside).

The temporary closures are needed for bridge and concrete repair work as part of a $12.7 million, 6-mile-long Interstate 11 upgrade between Mile Markers 16.8 and 22.8 that began work late last year. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor. The project calls for removing the existing 14-year-old rubberized asphalt and replacing it with a crumb rubber overlay for a smoother, rejuvenated driving surface that also dampens ambient noise.

The job additionally repairs concrete slab bridge decks and approaches at East Paradise Hills and College drives, while installing decorative rock at the freeway interchanges for reduced soil erosion and better slope management. Other work entails new bridge painting and drainage enhancements, plus lighting and signage improvements.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.