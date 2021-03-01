Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 4600 Block of Sheriff Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, February 28, 2021, in the 4600 block of Sheriff Road, Northeast.

At approximately 6:43 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded US currency. The employee complied and opened a cash register. The suspect took US currency then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/vEcNKjRPlO0

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.