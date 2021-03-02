Suspect Wanted in a Homicide: 1300 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect that is wanted in reference to a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in the 1300 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

At approximately 2:51 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the 1200 block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, inside a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Further investigation revealed that the offense took place in the 1300 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

The decedent has been identified as 22 year-old Dewayne Shorter, III, of Temple Hills, MD.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 36 year-old Jonathan Young, of Southeast, DC. He is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with First Degree Murder while Armed. He can be seen in the photos below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.