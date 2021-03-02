LRS INKS DEAL TO ACQUIRE ARROW SEPTIC & SEWER AND ITS PORTABLE RESTROOM DIVISION CROWN RESTROOMS
LRS acquires leading portable restroom and septic and sewer providers, Crown Restrooms and Arrow Septic and Sewer
Acquisition expands LRS' portable services footprint across northern IllinoisCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS), the Midwest’s leading provider of waste, recycling and portable restroom services, today announced it has acquired Woodstock, Ill.-based Arrow Septic & Sewer and its portable restroom division, Crown Restrooms, expanding the LRS service area across McHenry, Lake, and Cook counties in northern Illinois as well as Kenosha and Walworth counties in southern Wisconsin. Financial terms were not disclosed and the acquisition is effective immediately.
For more than 20 years, residents and businesses in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin have turned to Arrow and Crown for their septic, sewer and portable restroom needs. The company’s team of experienced technicians resolves emergency problems large and small, and educates customers on the effective maintenance of septic and sewer systems.
“Over the years, Arrow and Crown have built an outstanding reputation for specialized septic, sewer and portable restroom service delivery, and we are thrilled to welcome all its employees and customers to the LRS family,” said LRS Vice President of Portable Services Brian Grosse.
Arrow and Crown are the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions announced by LRS since the New Year, including Maywood, Ill.-based Roy Strom Companies, and Oregon, Ill.-based Big John. The acquisition results in LRS possessing nearly 20,000 portable units within its service area and positions itself as one of the largest portable restroom companies in the Midwest.
“The Arrow and Crown acquisitions were critical to our portable restroom acquisition strategy as they provide LRS with the ability to efficiently reach all of Northern Illinois and most of Southern Wisconsin. Both companies have tremendous brand following, outstanding management, best-in-class equipment and industry-leading safety culture,” said LRS Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley. “I’m thrilled to welcome all the Arrow and Crown employees and customers to the LRS family.”
About Lakeshore Recycling Systems
Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS) is North America’s seventh-largest privately-held waste and recycling company. For more than 20 years, LRS has specialized in providing comprehensive, fully integrated waste diversion and recycling services for hundreds of thousands of residential and commercial customers in northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin and western Illinois. Diversified and growing exponentially, LRS also offers: affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, portable restroom rentals, municipal and commercial street sweeping, mulch distribution, on-site storage and temporary fencing. LRS owns and operates 20 facilities, safely deploys a fleet of fuel-efficient trucks, and thrives on the passion of more than 1,200 full-time employees. The company processes more than 3.2 million tons of waste each year, providing safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com.
