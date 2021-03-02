OwnersBox Hires New VP of Sales & Partnerships, Daniel White
EINPresswire.com/ -- OwnersBox is ecstatic to announce that they have hired Daniel White as the Vice President of Sales & Partnerships.
Daniel joins the OwnersBox team after 12 years at MLSE (Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment), where he was the Senior Account Executive who lead the team in sales, generating over $1 million annually. He was also responsible for generating key partnerships for the Raptors brand, such as the naming rights to the OVO Athletic Centre (Raptors practice facility). Daniel also played an integral role in selling out the Sher Club, an exclusive member-only space at Scotiabank Arena in partnership with Drake.
When asked for comment on the new role, Daniel said, "I'm very excited to join an amazing team with a unique product in the effort to carve out a segment in the paid Fantasy Sports market. I can't wait to take my 12 years of experience in the sports industry and utilize it to grow OwnersBox to a level that we've never been before. I'm very passionate about the platform and love the socially-driven Weekly Fantasy Sports product that made this opportunity a no-brainer."
Daniel will play a major role in scaling up partnership & affiliate program efforts for OwnersBox.
