HEALING A COMMUNITY
Helping restore economic vitality to the Lovelock Reservation through medical cannabis entrepreneurshipRENO, NV, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many patients, medical marijuana helps heal their personal pain, but for Nevada’s Lovelock Pauite tribe, cannabis is economically healing their community.
“Before we started working with cannabis, we didn’t generate any income and were just dependent on federal funding,” explained Stephanie Rhodes, the former chairwoman for the tribe. “The dispensary and grow center has brought us income and united the tribe members. We have hope and we see we can achieve.”
Working with Tribal Cannabis Consultants the Lovelock community established a dispensary and cultivation center that today employs nearly 20 individuals like Sage Bonta.
Bonta, 24-years-old, had never really considered what he’d be when he grew up before the cannabis businesses came to the community. Two years ago he started as a bud tender and today is program manager of the grow facility with his eye on growing in the industry and the community.
“The sky’s the limit here now,” Bonta said. “There is so much room for advancement.”
According to Rhodes, the income generated from the cannabis businesses allows the tribe to repair homes, provide essentials for the elders, arrange monthly senior outings and put money into educating the next generation.
“Over the years the cannabis businesses can generate hundreds of thousands of dollars of tax revenue for a tribe,” said Cassandra Dittus, president of Tribal Cannabis Consultants.
“The cannabis businesses has helped us provide social services that we don’t get grant money for,” said Rochelle Desot, vice chairwoman of the tribe and trim and packaging manager of their grow facility.
While there were initially mixed emotions in the tribe about getting involved in cannabis, educating the community about the healing benefits of cannabis got their buy-in.
“It’s been such a good opportunity for us in terms of income and growth,” said Sandra Winap, chairwoman of the tribe. “It’s such an open field and we can move in so many directions to continue to grow.”
About Tribal Cannabis Consulting:
Tribal Cannabis Consulting was founded in Nevada in 2015. The agency provides quality solutions to native and non-native businesses to start or further their existence in the marijuana industry by providing a full spectrum of services, from capital investments and funding development strategies, to consultations and complete development partnerships. The company’s team of expert consultants include former industry owners and operators from throughout the United States that understand the unique challenges marijuana businesses on tribal lands face today. For more information, visit tribalcannabisconsulting.com
