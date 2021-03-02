Canvs AI Releases Cross-Platform TV View for Social Data on OTT and Linear TV Program Performance for Enhanced Insights
EINPresswire.com/ -- Canvs AI, the leading customer insights platform for text analytics, announced today the release of a new, cross-platform view for their Canvs TV platform. For the first time, the cross-platform TV view presents users with a quantitative and qualitative overview of how their program is performing across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube TV. The ability to easily toggle between these social platforms enables users to more quickly and accurately understand their audiences’ emotional and topical reactions to their programming.
In addition to viewing the performance of their own assets, Canvs TV customers have access to inline benchmarking options to see how their syndicated OTT and Linear TV airings stack up against other airings in similar genres. These benchmarks are fully customizable and include two new options, "Network Type" and "Daypart" (which segment of the day the airing takes place). This allows for quick comparison of metrics such as Volume, Total Reactions, Average Reactions, and any emotions selected for assets of the same Genre, Airing Type, and more.
“With the proliferation of on-demand and streaming services, TV viewers have more options than ever before - they can consume media when, where, and however they want. Things are changing so quickly, and it’s critical for providers to have the pulse of their audience,” said Jared Feldman, Canvs founder, and CEO. “The new cross-platform view in Canvs TV helps them quickly see the whole picture - how audiences are emotionally reacting to their content, and what topics are resonating with them, so they can act on those insights to stay competitive.”
The Canvs TV interface is getting an upgrade as well. Pie charts indicating key metrics per source, Average Reaction Rate, Total Engagement, and Total Views will allow users to instantly visualize trends in their data.
Canvs will be hosting a webinar on Monday, March 8 to show clients and prospective clients just how this tool works, and the power of understanding all consumer data, quantitative and qualitative, across all sources. Register today for this free webinar!
These upgraded Canvs TV features are the latest in a series of enhancements across Canvs’ product line. To learn more about Canvs or to schedule a demo, visit canvs.ai.
ABOUT CANVS
Canvs is the easiest and most accurate Customer Insights platform to instantly analyze open-ended text. It is the world's largest ontology of digital conversations, trained on over 10 billion social comments and survey open-ends to understand the nuance of how consumers describe their feelings and what drives their behavior. With years of experience in Media and Entertainment as the leader in emotion measurement for TV viewership; Canvs has extended its patented framework to market research applications, providing new insight into open-ended survey and moderated responses.
