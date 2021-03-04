AquaQ Analytics partners with Kinsetsu to bring combined offerings to public and private sector organisations
EINPresswire.com/ -- Belfast-headquartered Big Data and Real-Time Analytics company AquaQ Analytics has formed a strategic partnership with Kinsetsu, a disrupter in Intelligent Tracking solutions, to enhance both company’s offerings to public and private sector organisations globally.
Client needs around real time data capture and analytics continues to grow as data within the organisation becomes more and more central to real time decision making. Whether that be across Financial Data, IoT Data or Sensor Data, this is a key area where both AquaQ Analytics and Kinsetsu make a difference for their clients, with innovative technology and software solutions. This partnership will allow AquaQ and Kinsetsu to offer enhanced solutions to public and private sector organisations, enabling clients to capture and analyse data more effectively, thereby delivering valuable insights and improved decision making.
Ivy McFarlane, AquaQ Business Development Director, views the partnership as an important development:
"Combining our expertise with that of Kinsetsu’s will allow us to enhance 'best-of-breed' solutions to the public and private sectors globally as we move into new verticals. Their domain expertise in Intelligent Tracking is industry topping. We have complementary skillsets across our two companies that we hope to benefit from. The ability to capture and analyse data in real-time, making it available to key decision makers across different levels of the organisation, has the potential to truly transform the way businesses operate.”
Joanne O’Doherty, Kinsetsu’s CEO, commented “Combining our enterprise IoT skills and experience with AquaQ’s domain knowledge in analytics has the power to transform outcomes for clients in multiple verticals. Kinsetsu’s intelligent tracking platform delivers real-time monitoring and tracking of hundreds of thousands of diverse business assets, transforming workflow by combining the power of IoT sensors, automation and analytics to improve operational outcomes in both public and private sector.”
About AquaQ Analytics
AquaQ Analytics (www.aquaq.co.uk) is a global provider of specialist Big Data management, Data Analytics and Visualisation products and services to clients operating within the Capital Markets and other sectors. Our domain knowledge, combined with advanced analytical techniques and expertise in best-of-breed technologies, helps our clients get the most out of their data.
About Kinsetsu
Kinsetsu (www.kinsetsu.co.uk) empowers organisations in healthcare, defence & security, energy and government, unburdening busy teams and informing decision making by connecting critical assets, locations and people purposefully in real-time. Data is discoverable, understandable and actionable and the company’s intelligent tracking platform improves efficiency and operational outcomes.
Ivy McFarlane
Client needs around real time data capture and analytics continues to grow as data within the organisation becomes more and more central to real time decision making. Whether that be across Financial Data, IoT Data or Sensor Data, this is a key area where both AquaQ Analytics and Kinsetsu make a difference for their clients, with innovative technology and software solutions. This partnership will allow AquaQ and Kinsetsu to offer enhanced solutions to public and private sector organisations, enabling clients to capture and analyse data more effectively, thereby delivering valuable insights and improved decision making.
Ivy McFarlane, AquaQ Business Development Director, views the partnership as an important development:
"Combining our expertise with that of Kinsetsu’s will allow us to enhance 'best-of-breed' solutions to the public and private sectors globally as we move into new verticals. Their domain expertise in Intelligent Tracking is industry topping. We have complementary skillsets across our two companies that we hope to benefit from. The ability to capture and analyse data in real-time, making it available to key decision makers across different levels of the organisation, has the potential to truly transform the way businesses operate.”
Joanne O’Doherty, Kinsetsu’s CEO, commented “Combining our enterprise IoT skills and experience with AquaQ’s domain knowledge in analytics has the power to transform outcomes for clients in multiple verticals. Kinsetsu’s intelligent tracking platform delivers real-time monitoring and tracking of hundreds of thousands of diverse business assets, transforming workflow by combining the power of IoT sensors, automation and analytics to improve operational outcomes in both public and private sector.”
About AquaQ Analytics
AquaQ Analytics (www.aquaq.co.uk) is a global provider of specialist Big Data management, Data Analytics and Visualisation products and services to clients operating within the Capital Markets and other sectors. Our domain knowledge, combined with advanced analytical techniques and expertise in best-of-breed technologies, helps our clients get the most out of their data.
About Kinsetsu
Kinsetsu (www.kinsetsu.co.uk) empowers organisations in healthcare, defence & security, energy and government, unburdening busy teams and informing decision making by connecting critical assets, locations and people purposefully in real-time. Data is discoverable, understandable and actionable and the company’s intelligent tracking platform improves efficiency and operational outcomes.
Ivy McFarlane
AquaQ Analytics
+44 28 9031 2939
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn