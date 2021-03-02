Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet March 4

The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet at 4 p.m. on March 4, via a video conference. The purpose of the business meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics on the attached agenda. For more information about the meeting, please contact the Aeronautics Commission Secretary at (307) 777-3951 or by email. For information to join the meeting, or to view and download the meeting materials, please visit the Aeronautics Commission webpage.