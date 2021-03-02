Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 996 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,895 in the last 365 days.

Bridge work on Curtis Street to start Monday, expect potential delays

LARAMIE — Weather permitting, crews with S&S Builders and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will start Monday on some bridge rehabilitation work on the Curtis Street structure that crosses the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in Laramie.

Work is primarily focused on the bearings under the bridge and will necessitate some lane closures and speed limit reductions. Traffic will remain open in both directions, but motorists should be prepared for potential delays, especially during peak travel hours like morning and evening commutes.

The project is expected to be complete in about two weeks, depending on weather and material and equipment availability.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.

You just read:

Bridge work on Curtis Street to start Monday, expect potential delays

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.