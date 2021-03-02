Bridge work on Curtis Street to start Monday, expect potential delays

LARAMIE — Weather permitting, crews with S&S Builders and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will start Monday on some bridge rehabilitation work on the Curtis Street structure that crosses the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in Laramie.

Work is primarily focused on the bearings under the bridge and will necessitate some lane closures and speed limit reductions. Traffic will remain open in both directions, but motorists should be prepared for potential delays, especially during peak travel hours like morning and evening commutes.

The project is expected to be complete in about two weeks, depending on weather and material and equipment availability.

