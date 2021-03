Waltman Rest Area between Shoshoni and Casper has reopened, effectively immediately, following repairs outside of the facility.

"The rest area is open for public use," said WYDOT foreman Chad Shaffer of Shoshoni. "We appreciate everyone's patience with the short-term closure."

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.