Petrolina Solar Ltd Participates In The Private Placement Of Lion Alternative Energy Plc

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petrolina Solar Ltd, has decided to participate in the private placement of Lion Alternative Energy Plc. Such participation shall result in the development of more opportunities worldwide for the development and operation of green energy plans. It shall also contribute to development plans in poorer regions.

According to Mr Dinos Lefkaritis, Director and CEO of Petrolina, “the cooperation with Lion is an important element of our strategy in key markets that enjoy support from policy and legislation, which enhance the returns of utility scale energy projects.”

Kostas Liapis, CEO of Lion added, “Together with Petrolina, we will contribute to the preservation of the environment and to the improvement of the quality of life of many people. Moreover, such cooperation is expected to be very profitable for our shareholders, who have entrusted us with their investments.”

LAE’s projects will not only be very profitable to its investors but will also contribute to the preservation of the environment and to the improvement of the quality of life of many people worldwide.

Petrolina is an established company which specializes in solar energy projects and also invests in new clean energy technologies. Petrolina Group will continue to invest in energy production and supply.

Kostas Liapis

CEO

Lion Alternative Energy PLC

kostas@lionhellas.com

www.lionhellas.com

Dinos Lefkaritis

CEO

Petrolina Solar Ltd

dinos@petrolina.com.cy

www.petrolinasolar.com.cy