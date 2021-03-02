Leisure Management Plus & CW Applied Technology Muv-X UV-C Room and Space Sanitising Machines Stuart Humphreys - Founder, Chairman & CEO Leisure Management Plus

the travelling & vacationing public deserve above-average experiences and superior quality when using any kind of hospitality establishment because average won’t do” — Stuart Humphreys

JACOBS WELL GUILDFORD, SURREY, ENGLAND - UNITED KINGDOM OF GREAT BRITAIN & NORTHERN IRELAND, March 2, 2021 -- Top professionals join Leisure Management Plus Europe S.L. (LMP)

LMP has announced six key engagements to its Network Team. Adding Christopher Gardner, Ghislaine Oliver, Asael Sandoval, Erica Walpole, John Shonnard and Jacqueline Guas, completes phase one of assembling the exceptional one•team now in place for the 2021 re-launch of the “new” company first established in 1983.

These strategic engagements will help propel the “new” LMP firmly into the forefront of the global hospitality industry just as it is poised to emerge from the devastating effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Leisure Management Plus is a customer centric company with global reach and an integrated suite of consulting, management, quality assurance and travel service•products serving the hospitality, leisure, travel and tourism industries.

TEAM LMP has the collective aim of ensuring that customers - the travelling & vacationing public - enjoy “above-average” experiences and superior quality when using any kind of hospitality or leisure related retail operation. At the same time helping business owners to stand out from the crowd, improve the profitability and the value of their businesses.

Christopher Gardner based in the UK joins LMP as Senior Consultant Europe, Africa, Middle East & Asia and Leader, Business Development, UK. With 40 years of worldwide hospitality experience as a Hotel General Manager in UK, Greece, France and New York, Chris led Hotel and Resort Management companies with contracts in Spain, India, Kenya, Malaysia, France, Italy, Czech Republic and UAE. His expertise is in quality control, innovation, sharp analysis of problems and solutions. A guest lecturer at Cornell University Hotel School on Revenue & Yield Management and Sales & Marketing Innovation, Chris serves LMP’s clients enabling them to deliver sustainable improved bottom line, increased and optimised ROI in order to generate strong Asset Appreciation

Ghislaine Oliver known in the industry for her knowledge, enthusiasm, passion, determination, commitment and her "we're here to help you succeed" mentality, lives in Brighton, England and has 30 years’ experience in hospitality. Completely in tune with the ethos of Team LMP, Ghislaine generates business through communication, capitalising on positive guest experiences, customer engagement and retention, supported by technology, creativity, personal service and delivery well above-average. Working within budgetary constraints, her goal is to revitalise businesses with new thinking and novel strategies to optimise the all important mix of occupancy, volume and ADR. Experienced in the UK, Europe and North America, a guest speaker both sides of the Atlantic, she understands both continents and has "hands-on" experience from the operational side of the business, which she skilfully combines with creativity and sales & marketing “know-how”.

Asael Sandoval CMCA, AMS joins LMP as Leader, Business Development Mexico, Central & South America and Service•Product Leader Leisure Management Plus Resort Management - The Americas. Asael leads efforts to serve hotels and resorts throughout the continent with helpful advice, our extensive and growing range of Service•Products which includes operational management under custom designed management agreements for legacy resorts and varied hospitality operations. Results-driven, with an ARDA recognised record for inspirational oversight and strategic innovation involving multiple homeowner associations and capital expense projects, Asael’s 20-year history of propelling growth for the world's largest brands speaks for itself. He collaborates with other leaders and members of LMP’s multiple Network Teams to deliver LMP’s unique range of services. Asael holds a Bachelor's Degree in Hotel Management from Mexican School of Tourism, Mexico City. His deep experience and skills will be of great value to LMP’s clients at all levels of their operations from basic operational reviews through full overall management. He lives with his family in Southern California.

Erica Walpole joins as Leader LMP QA, the Quality Assurance division, which will be the subject of a separate press release soon and will launch later this year.

John Shonnard joins the LMP Network Team as Leader Business Development, Western United States, Hawaiian & Pacific Islands. John has enjoyed a successful career in sales management and branding. He successfully establishes deep relationships with his clients by providing exceptional customer service and in-depth understanding of their needs. Adept at using collaborative experiences with internal and external customers to accomplish their goals, John will be particularly effective helping LMP’s clients find the best ways to recover post-covid. John lives in Reno and graduated from the University of Nevada with a Bachelor’s degree in Hospitality Administration & Management.

Jacqueline Guas join’s the LMP Network Team as Leader Business Development, Eastern United States, Caribbean & Bermuda. A creative, bilingual leader (English and Spanish), with an exceptional pedigree in marketing and business development in a progressive career, including solutions delivery to C-level executives. Jacqueline is particularly well placed to help LMP clients with their business development, sales and partnership needs as well as deliver LMPs full range of Service•Products in collaboration with others. Jacqueline has a BA in marketing from Rutgers University. She lives with her family in New Jersey.

Founder and Chairman of Leisure Management Plus Stuart Humphreys, said, “I am delighted to have now completed the assembly of what I believe is a “world class” team, as good as any top consulting firm, management company and quality assurance company anywhere in the world. We have also engaged eight more young territory leaders with diverse talents in Social Media Marketing and various aspects of travel, tourism & hospitality.

We have launched sales and marketing this month with our first Service•Product, the innovative and timely Muv-X UV-C Room and Space Sanitising Machine. The next generation LMP “Make•it•Safer" Plus” only available from Leisure Management Plus is going into production as we go to press.”

We believe that no hotel, hospitality or retail establishment, where guest and customer confidence is a key factor in recapturing business post covid, will want to be without the Muv-X UV-C Machine. Are you ready to re-open?

Team LMP is ready to introduce this exceptional•product to the world of hospitality, leisure travel, tourism and retail.”

Make•it•Safer Muv-X UV-C Machine for Hospitality and Leisure related establishments