First Colony Community Services Association Awarded
Earns Great Place to Work Honor
It is what we do; we are here for our residents, businesses, and the community as a whole. I could not be prouder of our team,”SUGAR LAND , TEXAS , UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sugar Land, Texas - First Colony Community Services Association manages a true master-planned community, located in Fort Bend County just southwest of Houston; today announced its designation as a 2020-2021 Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM company. The top honor is a first for First Colony Community Services Association (FCCSA) and Executive Director, I.S. “Jack” Molho. FCCSA provides personalized services for 80 different neighborhoods and over 300 businesses with unsurpassed amenities and conveniences with a sense of family and community. This recognition comes in a year where the coronavirus pandemic affected our way of life, professionally and personally.
— Jack Molho, Executive Director of FCCSA
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. The certification further substantiates FCCSA’s commitment to fostering quality leisure opportunities and amenities, to preserve the First Colony character, and to advocate for a unified First Colony while acting in a financially responsible manner. “It is what we do; we are here for our residents, businesses, and the community as a whole. I could not be prouder of our team,” says Molho, Executive Director of First Colony Community Services Association. “Every day, our staff brings their expertise and commitment to providing the best for over 14,000 members; their dedication is incomparable.”
First Colony Community Services Association (FCCSA) is an on-site management team that affirms members to receive a prompt response to questions and have closer interaction with employees. Members of FCCSA can be reached through the on-site office, telephone, e-mail and social media. FCCSA maintains a culture of supporting our employees while delivering and maintaining to members’ needs.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace. First Colony is recognized for a vibrant mixed-use community to live, work, shop, and play; and is known for its natural beauty, architectural design integrity, amenities, recreational opportunities, cultural diversity and consistent deed restriction enforcement. For more information on FCCSA, visit https://www.firstcolony.org.
Barbara Robertson
+1 281-723-5995
email us here
Magana Media