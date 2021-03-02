Czech It Out — The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Presents Warhorses in a Warehouse
The KSO performs an all-Dvorak program in an industrial warehouse featuring 14-year old cellist prodigy, Miriam K. Smith.NEWPORT, KY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra sets up shop in an industrial warehouse for Czech It Out — an all Antonin Dvorak program — featuring local cellist prodigy, Miriam K. Smith. Even in a pandemic, the beauty of music, with its transcendent, consoling and uplifting qualities, generates the power to bring our community together. Finding venues with the required space to appropriately distance and offer such opportunities has been challenging. While distribution warehouses are continually moving product in and out, Verst Group Logistics has gone out of its way to make room for the KSO to use its 60,000 sq ft., heated industrial warehouse for this live, in-person concert.
Dvorák’s 7th Symphony in D minor will open the program. Inspired by the premiere of Brahms’ Third Symphony, Dvorák’s Seventh Symphony is a beautiful, yet somber and darker hued work, reflecting Dvorák’s mindset after the losses of both his mother and Bedrich Smetana — the father of modern Czech music. Symphony No. 7 is often regarded as Antonin Dvorák’s best symphony, though his 9th Symphony (“From the New World”), written in the U.S., remains his most popular.
Dvorák’s acclaimed Cello Concerto in B minor was also composed in the U.S., though premiered in London. Local 14-year old Miriam K. Smith will make her KSO debut with her first performance of Dvorak’s masterwork. Miriam made her orchestral debut at age 8, and has since appeared as a soloist with the Cincinnati Symphony, Louisville, and Wisconsin Chamber Orchestras. Winner of numerous competitions, Ms. Smith has also won awards for her recordings.
The KSO continues to employ musicians to safely make great live music available for residents of Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati. Join KSO Music Director James R. Cassidy as Miriam K. Smith and the orchestra fill a Hebron, KY warehouse with the music of Dvorak — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6th. Kentucky Safe at Work Guidelines will be employed, and patrons are required to don masks and maintain distance.
Single tickets are $35 to experience great musicians, guest artists and innovative programming unique to our region. For those who must stay home, the KSO is live streaming each concert (with multiple cameras) for ‘at home access’ for the price of a single ticket. Tickets are available online at kyso.org, by phone (859) 431-6216, or at the door. Czech us out this Saturday!
James R Cassidy
Kentucky Symphony Orchestra
+1 859-431-6216
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter