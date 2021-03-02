AG Yost Applauds Prioritization of Peace Officers for COVID-19 Vaccine

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost applauded the addition of peace officers in Ohio’s prioritized list for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We have a long way to catch up, but I applaud the Governor for granting those who bravely protect Ohioans the ability to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” Yost said. “The men and women who wear a badge do not have the option of working from home, social distancing, or even guaranteeing that those they interact with wear a mask.”

Yost sent a letter to Gov. DeWine in January expressing concerns of officer safety because of the risk of exposure to the virus; thus, urging the prioritization of officer vaccinations.

Ohio now joins thirty-seven states and the District of Columbia have made law enforcement officers eligible to receive the vaccine.

The news comes after comes after the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial and Museum reported that “COVID-19 was the single most significant cause of line-of-duty deaths in 2020, and accounted for more dead police officers than any other cause, including gun violence and traffic crashes, combined.”

