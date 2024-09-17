Hocking County Woman Sentenced to Prison for Rape

(LOGAN, Ohio) — A 39-year-old Hocking County woman was sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison for raping two children, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

“Those who exploit children simply have no place in society,” Yost said. “No sentence will restore the victims’ innocence, but with the defendant behind bars, no more children will be harmed by her perversion.”

Irene Marie Day of Logan pleaded guilty on Aug. 1 to two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies. Her sentence requires her to register as a Tier 3 sex offender upon her release from prison.

The case was investigated by the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.

Day’s co-defendant, Paul Sebring, 51, of Marietta, also faces charges of rape and gross sexual imposition. A trial date has not been set in his case.

The case was prosecuted by the attorney general’s Special Prosecutions Section.

