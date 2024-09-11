Statement from Ohio Attorney General’s Office on Arguments in Appeal of HB 68 Ruling

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Tenth District Court of Appeals today heard arguments in an appeal of a trial court ruling that upheld Ohio’s ban on medical interventions seeking to transition the sex or gender of a minor.

Bethany McCorkle, the Attorney General’s Communications Director, issued the following statement:

“The trial court got it right – this is a constitutional law that protects our children from irreversible adult decisions. We urge the panel to affirm that decision, or at most, limit its remedy to the two plaintiffs in the case. The court should not upend the ongoing athletic season by undoing the legislature’s protection for girls’ and women’s sports.

“Our message and position haven’t changed. This case is still about the legislature's authority to enact a law to protect our children from making irreversible medical and surgical decisions about their bodies. The law doesn't say 'no' forever; it simply says 'not now' while the child is still growing. We continue to fight for the children.”

