Yost Orders Deep Dive Into Challenges of Surging Migrant Population

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today directed his office to research legal avenues to stop the federal government from sending an unlimited number of migrants to Ohio communities.

The directive comes in response to concerns from communities, particularly Springfield in Clark County, that have been inundated and overwhelmed by surging migrant populations. The sudden and extreme population growth has strained the city’s economic, medical and educational systems.

“This is absurd – Springfield has swollen by more than a third due to migrants,” Yost said. “How many people can they be expected to take? What are the limits to the federal government’s power? Could the federal government simply funnel into Ohio all the millions of migrants flooding in under the current administration’s watch?

“There’s got to be a limiting principle. We’re going to find a way to get this disaster in front of a federal judge.”

Yost said his office will exhaust all possibilities to address the worsening situation.

“The problem is not migrants, it is way, way too many migrants in a short period of time,” Yost said. “The problem is a massive increase in the population without any communication or assistance from the federal government.”

In addition to straining available resources, locals have complained of migrants causing car crashes, stealing property – including livestock, squatting in homes and killing wildlife for food.

“Ohio is a great place to work and live,” Yost said. “But overwhelming our small towns with massive migrant populations without any coordination or assistance from the federal government is changing that in front of our eyes.”

