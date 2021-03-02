Treasure Investments Corp & Foundry Michelangelo to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 3, 2021

Mark Russo stands in front of the 10 foot tall Stainless Steel Rearing Stallion at the Monterey Jet Center as Foundry Michelangelo prepares for Gordon McCall's Motorworks Revival event in Monterey, California Spirit of America, along with several other masterpieces, on display at the Treasure Investments Corp & Foundry Michelangelo Museum Showroom in Battle Ground, WA A snapshot of the Treasure Investments Corp & Foundry Michelangelo 40' by 40' booth at the Safari Club International National Convention 2020

Treasure Investments Corp invites investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 3, 2021

BATTLE GROUND, WASHINGTON, USA, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treasure Investments Corp & Foundry Michelangelo, “The Source for the World’s Greatest Fine Art Masterpieces,” is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 3, 2021. The live Emerging Growth Conference is an interactive online event that will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to learn about the company and interact with the Company’s Founder, Mark Russo in real time.

Treasure Investments Corp dba Foundry Michelangelo creates original sculptures from small desktop collectibles to larger-than-life heroic monuments producing works in several mediums, particularly focused on the bronze, pure silver, and gold editions. The company’s master mold collection spans several periods, contains over 2,000 original molds, and works representing more than 230 artists.

Mr. Russo will present from the Treasure Investments Corp Museum Showroom and Headquarters in Battle Ground, WA and subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Russo will do his best to get through all of them in the allotted amount of time.

Treasure Investments Corp dba Foundry Michelangelo will be presenting at 10:30 AM Eastern time for 45 minutes.

To Register for this event, click here:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8069737362322078988?source=Treasure+Investments

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and FoundryMichelangelo.com. Access to the full presentation video will be made available following the conference.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

Through its evolution, EmergingGrowth.com found a niche in identifying companies that can be overlooked by the markets. The Emerging Growth Conference was launched to showcase niche companies in specific sectors. It identifies companies with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

