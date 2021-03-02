Registration for the 2021 Housing Partnership Virtual Conference is now open!

The Montana Housing Partnership Conference is a highly anticipated event for housing authorities, community development agencies and affordable housing developers in Montana.

This year’s virtual conference will use the Whova platform, which offers features allowing for ease-of-use and networking among peers and sponsors. It also allows participants the opportunity to return to the platform to view content from sessions they may have missed.

The conference will include more than 20 session opportunities, with topics such as:

Renters, Landlords and Eviction Prevention

Homeownership Solutions

Economic Development Approaches to Housing Affordability

High Impact Multi-Family Development: LIHTC and Supportive Housing

Messaging, Communications and Funder Relations

State and Local Policy

There are two ways to register this year! Registration for an individual is $150, or new this year, you can purchase a $500 organization ticket to cover up to 10 of your staff or Board. With organization tickets, we will be in touch upon your purchase to gather individual information for each attendee in your organization. For information about scholarship opportunities, please contact Katie Biggs.

You won’t want to miss this year’s conference and be sure to register before April 9 to receive special conference swag in the mail.

Join us as a sponsor!

Events like this are only made possible through the support of dedicated sponsors, and we would love to include you as an event sponsor! Opportunities are filling up quickly, please visit our web page for more information and to sign up. Questions about sponsorships can be directed to Michelle Rogers or call 406.604.4547.

Thank you to our current sponsors!

With special recognition given to our Platinum Sponsor, Wells Fargo! This is the third year in a row that Wells Fargo has supported this conference with the top sponsor level. Your generosity and commitment to bringing this opportunity to learn and network is top notch!