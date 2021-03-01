Author L.C. RENIE Talks About Self-Publishing Books – Self-Publishing Interview
EINPresswire.com/ -- 15 years-ago authors who had written books and couldn’t get an agent or publishing deal would throw their works of art in the cupboard to gather dust. Now, roll on to 2021 the publishing world just like the music world has changed.
No longer do authors need to find an agent or a publishing how to publish their books. Thanks to the self-publishing industry, authors can now cut out the middleman and have full control over their books.
The number of self-published books topped the 1 million mark for the first time in 2017, showing how popular self-publishing has become. In 2018, the number of self-published books on the market had jumped by 40%, and each year the self-publishing industry continues to grow.
But what is it like to self-publish a book, and why do authors self-publish instead of finding an agent or publishing house? We decided to find out and speak to L.C. RENIE, who has been described as one of the most exciting new authors on the planet. She is set to release her new novel in 2022 "Tides Beneath Unshattered Love".
"Tides Beneath Unshattered Love" tells the story of Dr. Alexandria Belmont who will question her lifelong friendship with Samantha. She will discover the connection between sultry-voiced Alessio, Samantha, and her ex-husband, Frederick Montgomery.
Instead of going to a publishing house, L.C. RENIE plans to self-publish her new book. She wants to have full control over her book, and believe self-publishing is the best option for her.
This is what L.C. RENIE had to say about self-publishing
1. Have you always felt driven to write? I’m a late bloomer, so the answer is no.
2. Are there particular authors or books that you find particularly inspiring? Yes, T.D. Jakes, Joyce Myers, Sidney Sheldon, Terry McMillian, Mary Higgins Clark, Sandra Brown, Nora Roberts books, just to name a few since you asked, but I enjoy reading a lot of indie authors books as well.
3. Tell me about your writing journey? My writing journey starts with spiritual notes writing, but writing about real issues and solutions in a fiction novel is refreshing and unapologetic.
4. Why did you choose to self-publish? In the indie authors social media community blogs, you hear different experiences and wonder why a common book publish practice exist… good, bad, or indifference.
5. Did you try the traditional route first? Not with my exploration memoir, I was testing the water in writing thinking it was a whim, but right after a few months later I found myself writing a romance manuscript. “Tides Beneath Unshattered Love PARIS” novella less than 50,000 words are the first novel to be release by L.C. RENIE. Hopefully, traditional publishing, but options are available.
6. Would you have taken the opportunity to go down the traditional route if you were approached by an agent? Absolutely!!!
7. What can people expect when self-publishing their book? Hard work first of all, it’s No cake walk in the park. Must think like a small business entrepreneur with some kind of business knowledge and management blueprint plan how to get editing services and the heavy lifting is marketing your brand: name and book discoverability. Research the-how-to-do agenda list and unwise to procrastinate and have a solution with writer block syndrome. Take necessary non-credit business / marketing seminar classes if needed; knowledge is power.
8. What would you say the benefits are self-publishing are? In control of administration and finance (royalties). However, the downside is marketing discoverability to sell books in brick and mortar stores without a marketing strategy plan.
9. What would you consider to be some of the cons of traditional publishing and self-publishing? To focus on the traditional publishing means established publishing house, they require an author to have a literary agent representation and do not accept manuscript from authors, only work with literary. Self-publishing you must research how to submit author manuscript based on submission requirements. Disadvantages: is reviewed differently based on priorities. Self-publishing is an author publishing solo.
10. Have you researched the cost of self-publishing? Yes, the cost varies base on how much an author is willing to invest in their book publishing project.
11. How did you choose which company to self-publish your book? The process is frustrating and time consuming because you have to research and know what each company is offering to compare in printing service options.
12. Can you tell me how many books you will originally publish, and how much it will cost you? I can’t give any numbers at this time, but any author must be prepared to spend the most on editing and marketing services.
13. On top of the cost of self-publishing your book, what other costs are involved? Editing services, Graphic designers, Copyright materials, ISBN’s, etc.
14. What profit do you hope to make from each book? I’m inspire to share my heartfelt thoughts as a priority. However, the profit a blessing.
15. Have you found that self-published authors are wary of perhaps giving up their creative freedom in order to sign with a big publishing house? Choosing a publishing house is a decision each author must consider the advantages or not. If so, why do you think this is? I hold no opinion on creative freedom.
16. What is the first thing someone should do before approaching a publishing company to self-publish? Do your due diligence.
17. Finally, do you have any advice for writers looking to self-publish? Be patient. Operate as an entrepreneur small business. Invest the time to develop a blueprint business and marketing plan. #Writerlift #Writingcommunity #Authorssupportauthors #Creativewriting
For more information on L.C. Renie, please visit https://linktr.ee/lcrenie
