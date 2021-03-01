Saint Johnsbury Barracks/ VOCR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A400862
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 02/28/2021 at approximately 1529 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 64 Clear Meadow Ln, Bradford, VT 05033
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jayda Pape
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/28/2021, at approximately 1529 hours, Troopers
responded to a report of a Citizen Dispute at 64 Clear Meadow Ln, Bradford, VT.
Trooper's investigation revealed that one of the parties involved, Jayda Pape,
had conditions of release not to buy, have or drink any alcoholic beverage, and
to submit to alcosensor upon reasonable request of a law enforcement officer.
Further investigation revealed that Pape was in violation of those conditions.
Pape was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court on
04/28/2021 to answer to the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/28/2021/ 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.