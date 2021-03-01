Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Saint Johnsbury Barracks/ VOCR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A400862

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                                 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 02/28/2021 at approximately 1529 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 64 Clear Meadow Ln, Bradford, VT 05033

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Jayda Pape                                               

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/28/2021, at approximately 1529 hours, Troopers

responded to a report of a Citizen Dispute at 64 Clear Meadow Ln, Bradford, VT.

Trooper's investigation revealed that one of the parties involved, Jayda Pape,

had conditions of release not to buy, have or drink any alcoholic beverage, and

to submit to alcosensor upon reasonable request of a law enforcement officer.

Further investigation revealed that Pape was in violation of those conditions.

Pape was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court on

04/28/2021 to answer to the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/28/2021/ 0830 hours            

COURT: Orange County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

