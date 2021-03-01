Saint Johnsbury Barracks/ VOCR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A400862

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 02/28/2021 at approximately 1529 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 64 Clear Meadow Ln, Bradford, VT 05033

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Jayda Pape

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/28/2021, at approximately 1529 hours, Troopers

responded to a report of a Citizen Dispute at 64 Clear Meadow Ln, Bradford, VT.

Trooper's investigation revealed that one of the parties involved, Jayda Pape,

had conditions of release not to buy, have or drink any alcoholic beverage, and

to submit to alcosensor upon reasonable request of a law enforcement officer.

Further investigation revealed that Pape was in violation of those conditions.

Pape was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court on

04/28/2021 to answer to the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/28/2021/ 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.