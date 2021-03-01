Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,892 in the last 365 days.

Auditor’s Office Arrests Municipal Court Clerk in Chickasaw County

Auditor’s Office Arrests Municipal Court Clerk in Chickasaw County

March 1, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Kathy Smith after she was indicted for embezzlement. Smith is a former municipal court clerk for the City of Houston in Chickasaw County. A demand letter showing she owes $131,697.00 was presented to her upon arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.

Smith is accused of embezzling cash and money orders meant to pay fines levied in Houston Municipal Court. To conceal the embezzlement, she allegedly manipulated records in computer software used to track court-ordered fines. Smith purportedly manipulated records to show payments made by “public works” although no fines were actually paid by public works from January 2013 to April 2018, the timeframe of the alleged embezzlement.

Smith surrendered to Special Agents at the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office. Her bond amount was set at $25,000 by the court.

“It’s been a busy month for the Office of the State Auditor, and I’m grateful for the diligent work of our investigators during that time,” said Auditor White. “Every local government office needs to take a lesson from this case. Do not put one person in charge of too much. And call us if you suspect embezzlement. We will continue to identify theft and recover taxpayer dollars.”

If convicted, Smith faces up to 20 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The case will be prosecuted by the office of District Attorney Benjamin Creekmore.

A $50,000 surety bond covers Smith’s employment as municipal court clerk in Houston. Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption. Smith will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.

You just read:

Auditor’s Office Arrests Municipal Court Clerk in Chickasaw County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.