Traffic signal work along US 385 to begin this week

LEVELLAND – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is scheduled to begin work to upgrade traffic signals along US 385 (College Avenue) in Levelland this week. Construction crews are scheduled to begin the signal work at the Magnolia/13th Streets intersection and work north to the Hickory/10th Streets intersection, then the Houston Street intersection and finally the Pecan/4th Streets intersection.

Work at each intersection is expected to take approximately one week to complete. Drivers should anticipate daily US 385 lane closures and traffic detours, brief city street closures at the intersections, and periods when the traffic signals are not operational. All-way stop signs will be place at intersections notifying drivers of the four-way stop conditions.

No night-time closures are planned.

Drivers are urged to use caution when driving through the work zones, since crews will be working near traffic and should keep the following tips in mind:

Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.

Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.

Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

Work is part of a $15.5 million project making improvements to US 84 in Sudan, US 70 in Farwell and US 385 in Levelland. The project includes placing a new road surface, making sidewalk and ramp enhancements and updating traffic signals along US 385 in Levelland.