Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,892 in the last 365 days.

Traffic signal work along US 385 to begin this week

LEVELLAND – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is scheduled to begin work to upgrade traffic signals along US 385 (College Avenue) in Levelland this week. Construction crews are scheduled to begin the signal work at the Magnolia/13th Streets intersection and work north to the Hickory/10th Streets intersection, then the Houston Street intersection and finally the Pecan/4th Streets intersection.

Work at each intersection is expected to take approximately one week to complete. Drivers should anticipate daily US 385 lane closures and traffic detours, brief city street closures at the intersections, and periods when the traffic signals are not operational. All-way stop signs will be place at intersections notifying drivers of the four-way stop conditions.

No night-time closures are planned.

Drivers are urged to use caution when driving through the work zones, since crews will be working near traffic and should keep the following tips in mind:

  • Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.
  • Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.
  • Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

Work is part of a $15.5 million project making improvements to US 84 in Sudan, US 70 in Farwell and US 385 in Levelland. The project includes placing a new road surface, making sidewalk and ramp enhancements and updating traffic signals along US 385 in Levelland. 

You just read:

Traffic signal work along US 385 to begin this week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.