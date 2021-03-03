Antigone Skoulas, DDS Says Now is the Time for Cosmetic Treatments
According to Antigone Skoulas, DDS, many of us are still staying close to home which makes this an ideal time to seek cosmetic treatment.
Emerge from your mask with perfectly white teeth, with an enhanced cosmetic appearance, and with ample amounts of self-confidence.”SAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is not uncommon to feel self-conscious about a particular body part— wrinkles, a receding hairline, or teeth that are not quite white enough. Many men and women daydream about the day when they might seek elective procedures to address these aesthetic issues. In a new press statement, Dr. Antigone Skoulas says now might be a perfect time. Dr. Skoulas, a dentist serving in the San Francisco area, notes that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic provides a golden opportunity for patients to finally seek the treatment they have been putting off.
— Dr. Antigone Skoulas
“If you have always wanted to have cosmetic work done but could never find the right window, now might be it,” she explains. “As the pandemic continues, many of us are still staying close to home, not necessarily seeing a lot of people. Thus, it may be the ideal time to get cosmetic procedures that require some time to heal.”
Indeed, for those who are still working from home, there has never been a more convenient time to have cosmetic work done, without much risk of embarrassing co-worker interactions while the body heals. “Following a cosmetic procedure, you may be left with some swelling, bruising, or redness,” notes Dr. Skoulas. “By having those procedures done now, you can move past this recovery period with your colleagues being none the wiser.”
There are a number of cosmetic dental procedures that Dr. Skoulas highlights, including veneers, wisdom tooth removal, tooth whitening, gum surgery, and even facial reconstruction. “Whatever procedure you’ve been putting off, consider getting it done now,” she encourages.
Dr. Skoulas also notes that dental practices are very safe spaces right now, thanks to heightened safety protocols that are in place. And, in California and most other states, dental providers have now been vaccinated against COVID. “Many offices are offering staggered appointments, as well, minimizing your interactions with anyone who might have the virus,” she explains.
Eventually, the days of social distancing and mask-wearing will come to an end… and when that happens, many men and women will be able to show off the beautiful results of their cosmetic procedure.
“Emerge from your mask with perfectly white teeth, with an enhanced cosmetic appearance, and with ample amounts of self-confidence,” Dr. Skoulas urges.
