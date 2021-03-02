Genius 100 Foundation US and New York Festivals 2021 Advertising Awards Launch the Genius 100 Inspiration Award

G100 Judges: Jose M Sokoloff, James Caan, Obiageli Ezekwesili

James Caan, Jose Miguel Sokoloff, and Obiageli Ezekwesili will select Genius 100 Inspiration Award Winners - proceeds will go to the Himalayan Cataract Project

Genius 100 is a global collective of brilliant minds dedicated to the expansion of knowledge through imagination. Together, we developed this special award to showcase exceptional, inspirational work.” — Scott Rose, Executive Director, New York Festivals Advertising Awards

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genius 100 Foundation (G100) and New York Festivals International Advertising Awards® have partnered to launch a new award to honor outstanding purpose-driven creative work that inspires action to create impact. The newly unveiled Genius 100 Inspiration Award will be judged by a panel of Genius 100 Visionaries from an impressive cross-section of fields comprised of an extraordinary group of 100 globally recognized, accomplished, compassionate minds.

“New York Festivals is thrilled to partner with the Genius 100 Foundation. Working together with this visionary organization that cultivates a global collective of brilliant minds dedicated to the expansion of new knowledge and solutions is the perfect partner to collaborate with to honor exceptional creative work,” said Scott Rose, Executive Director, New York Festivals Advertising Awards. “This special award will shine the spotlight on campaigns that inspire action and support the greater good.”

The Genius 100 Inspiration Award Executive Jury includes the following esteemed G100 Ambassadors and Visionaries:

James Caan – New York born and raised, world-famous legendary actor, with over 50 years of award-winning and commercially successful roles. His first nomination came in 1965, The Glory Guys, he came to prominence in the 1970s with significant roles in films such as Brian's Song, Funny Lady (with G100 Visionary Barbra Streisand) and A Bridge Too Far. For his signature role of Sonny Corleone in The Godfather (1972), Caan was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor and the corresponding Golden Globe. Caan's subsequent notable performances include roles in Misery (1990), For the Boys (1991), and Elf (2003), as well as "Big Ed" Deline in the tv series Las Vegas (2003–08). For his contributions to the film industry, Caan was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978. Amongst his many charitable endeavors, he serves as Global Ambassador of the Genius 100 Foundation.

“Coming from Sunnyside Queens has shaped me, inspired me and informed my creativity. As a New Yorker through and through, and as Global Ambassador of Genius 100 Foundation, I am honored and pleased to support the G100 Inspiration Award and look forward to viewing the submissions from around the world.” - James Caan

Obiageli Ezekwesili - An economic policy expert and Chairperson of #FixPolitics, among her many accolades, she is recognized by Time Magazine as one of the time-100 most influential people and by New York Times as one of the 25 women of impact for 2015 and is the Co-Founder of Transparency International and Bring Back Our Girls.

“l wish the prestigious 2021 New York Festival the best and look forward to seeing how our Genius 100 Award will help further unleash the power of advertisement messages to help people everywhere connect-the-dots of our shared humanity.”–Obiageli Ezekwesili

Jose Miguel Sokoloff - Chief Creative Officer, MullenLowe Group UK and President, MullenLowe Group Creative Council, award-winning advertising executive and internationally renowned peace advocate.

“I have judged and competed in the New York Festivals many times. The quality of the entries has always been very high and winning is a huge honour. I am really looking forward to seeing and judging the entries for the new Genius 100 Awards.” –Jose Miguel Sokoloff

The Genius 100 Foundation brings together visionaries, philanthropic impact investors and its extended global community, collectively and in collaboration to re-imagine the future – implement creative initiatives to improve our world - raise the bar on what is achievable and make the impossible - possible.

“We are honored to partner with New York Festivals Advertising Awards and establish the G100 Inspiration Award. This very special award celebrates truly inspired work which has created outstanding, undeniable and significant impact,” states Hilarie Viener, CEO, Genius 100 Foundation US. “Now more than ever, we must recognize how much we can gain from embracing creativity to influence positive change.”

The Genius 100 (G100) Visionaries are comprised of an extraordinary group of globally recognized, accomplished, compassionate minds. This group of leaders, activists, innovators and influencers, in addition to 16 Nobel Laureates, includes Astronauts, an EGOT, Olympic Gold Medalists, Knight(s) of the British Empire, a former NASA Administrator, Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada - and recipients of National Medals of Science, Humanities and Arts; Pulitzer Prize; Peabody Award; Albert Einstein Medal, and many more accolades and honors.

Founded in Toronto in 2017, and based in Toronto and New York, with a global footprint, Genius 100 Foundation is an active and engaged community of exceptionally imaginative and impactful human beings.

Proceeds from entry fees for work submitted into the Genius 100 Inspiration Award category will go to the G100 Gift of Sight Campaign that supports the work of the Himalayan Cataract Project (HCP). HCP was founded by G100 Visionaries, Dr. Sanduk Ruit and Dr. Geoff Tabin. HCP’s mission is to cure needless blindness with high quality, cost effective eye care in underserved areas of the world. They partner with local eye health providers in areas where the burden of treatable blindness is extremely high, working in over 20 countries throughout South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. In the past 25 years, HCP and their implementing partners, have performed over 1 million sight-restoring surgeries; screened and provided basic treatment for over 12 million people; and trained 18,000 eye care professionals from 43 countries. www.cureblindness.org

Entries into the Genius 100 Inspiration Category will first be reviewed by the New York Festivals Grand Jury. The finalists will be judged by the Genius 100 Executive Jury panel. A single New York Festival Tower will be awarded the inaugural Genius 100 Inspiration Award. To review the entry brief and to enter the Genius 100 Inspiration Award visit https://home.nyfadvertising.com/genius100

Genius 100 Foundation is a registered Charity in Canada and 501c3 US