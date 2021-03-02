Boston Software Systems Scores Solid A's in KLAS 2021 RPA Satisfaction Scores
KLAS Research is a healthcare IT data and insights company providing the industry with accurate, honest, and impartial research on the software and services used by providers and payers worldwide.
Boston WorkStation was given high scores in overall product quality, and driving tangible results.
We couldn’t be more excited for KLAS to initiate coverage of RPA in the Healthcare market. While many other research firms have been covering RPA, they are not sector specific.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KLAS Research released their annual “Best in KLAS" 2021 report last month on Software and Services. We’re thrilled to be introduced in the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) vendor category, a new market segment for 2021. Boston Software Systems scored high on the KLAS RPA satisfaction scale, ranking second place in the #RPA category.
KLAS puts forth significant effort to find the true story of what is happening with every healthcare vendor solution. New for this year, they highlighted companies that have impressive data points to consider.
Having a consistent approach, knowledgeable team, fast response times, and reliable results makes a difference to our customers. It's always good to be noticed, and we’re grateful for this overwhelmingly positive response.
Company Culture, Loyalty, Operations, and Value
With the software average for KLAS Related Products being a score of 82.8, Boston Software Systems scored a solid 90.8 in terms of overall ranking, which was 2nd overall in the RPA category.
KLAS gave Boston Software Systems solid A’s in company culture, loyalty, operations, and value, uncovering these insights from our customers:
- 100% of Boston WorkStation customers report Boston Software Systems keeps their promises.
- 100% of Boston WorkStation customers report that Boston Software Systems is part of their long-term plans.
- 100% of Boston WorkStation customers report that they would purchase from Boston Software Systems again.
Boston WorkStation was given high scores in overall product quality, and driving tangible outcomes. The product “works as promoted, and delivers a ‘money's worth’ return on investment, with quality of training, support, and ease of use” driving the value add.
“We couldn’t be more excited for KLAS to initiate coverage of RPA in the Healthcare market. While many other research firms have been covering RPA, they are not sector specific. We know KLAS’ reputation in healthcare is unparalleled as they are part of the fabric of the healthcare community. We know the work they have done will help healthcare organizations select vendors that can deliver results in these trying times.”
— Matt Hawkins, EVP of Healthcare Strategy
The use of RPA has allowed our customers and technology partners to quickly adapt to changing conditions and ease financial stressors. The projects below have proven to be the most impactful, allowing organizations to address losses, reduce inefficiencies, and improve productivity during this uncertain time:
- Automate COVID-19 testing, vaccine distribution, and reporting processes.
- Improve revenue cycle transactions, processes, and updates.
- Automate patient registrations, kiosk, and portal interactions.
- Migrate data from legacy EHR systems, improving data migration timelines.
About KLAS
KLAS Research is a healthcare IT data and insights company providing the industry with accurate, honest, and impartial research on the software and services used by providers and payers worldwide. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance.
About Boston Software Systems
Boston Software Systems’ singular focus is healthcare. We remain true to the level of service our clients have come to expect for over 30 years. We’ve worked with all EHR vendors and applications, and are available on site or in the cloud. To view the Best in KLAS 2021 report, visit the KLAS website, or simply fill out this form to download the eTech Spotlight and take a look at how we rank against the competition.
