KLAS Spotlights Boston Software Systems for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Excellence
Recognized for Overall Customer Satisfaction and Fast Time to Value.
Our RPA platform and expertise drives down cost, increases compliance, and delivers consistent improvements. Our fixed, multi-tiered, pricing project model puts our clients in the driver’s seat.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston Software Systems, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions for the Healthcare industry, announced its recognition as an emerging technology vendor in a new KLAS 2020 Research Spotlight. The report details the company's top strengths as a solid, powerful platform, strong project management skills, and a product that works as promoted, maintaining strong client partnerships and valuable insights, with a clear focus on ROI. Additionally:
— Matt Hawkins, EVP of Healthcare Strategy
- 100% of respondents stated they would purchase Boston Software Systems Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution again.
- 70% of interviewed clients realized a positive ROI in the first 12 months of use.
- 100% of clients have been able to reduce/repurpose staff, improve workflow efficiencies, and reduce manual processes.
A complimentary copy of the report is available here: https://www.bostonsoftwaresystems.com/KLAS-Research-eTech-Spotlight
In the report, Mike Davis, an HCIT market research and analysis expert expanded on the growing importance of RPA in the healthcare industry:
“The ability to automate workflows to reduce labor costs while also improving process efficiencies is vital for surviving reductions in healthcare reimbursements. RPA solutions that can be easily and effectively integrated into patient access and RCM enterprise applications are likely to improve service margins. RPA solutions used to improve materials management and supply chain processes can drive down operating costs in those areas. Boston Software Systems has established a significant RPA client base that supports ongoing viability.”
All clients interviewed by KLAS stated that Boston Software Systems exceeded expectations, would recommend the product to peers, and would purchase the application again.
“Our RPA platform and expertise drives down cost, increases compliance, and delivers consistent improvements. Our fixed, multi-tiered, pricing project model puts our clients in the driver’s seat and empowers them to make decisions that will bring maximum value to their organization,” stated Matt Hawkins, EVP of Healthcare Strategy.
About KLAS Research
KLAS Research is a healthcare IT data and insights company providing the industry with accurate, honest, and impartial research on the software and services used by providers and payers worldwide. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights they provide, visit: https://klasresearch.com/
About Boston Software Systems
Founded in 1985, Boston Software Systems has been the worldwide leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions for the healthcare industry for the last 35 years. With unmatched experience and a US-based, world class services and support team, Boston Software Systems accelerates the performance of data, eliminates technical complexity, cuts cost, and improves workflow for the healthcare ecosystem.
For the latest news and insights from Boston Software Systems, visit: https://www.bostonsoftwaresystems.com/
Matt Hawkins
Boston Software Systems
+1 866-653-5105
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn