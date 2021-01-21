Boston Software Systems BWS20 Debuts in AWS Marketplace
Boston WorkStation 20 Makes It Faster and Easier Than Ever for Users to Significantly Increase the Speed and Scale of RPA Initiatives.
Being in the AWS Marketplace will place our clients in the driver’s seat, allowing them to scale up their digital transformation efforts, and immediately start using the software.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston Software Systems, the global leader in healthcare Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions, announced today that its latest product offering, Boston WorkStation 20 (BWS20), is now available in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. The AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services that customers need to build solutions and run their businesses.
Features of Boston WorkStation 20 on the AWS Marketplace
BWS20 makes it faster and easier than ever for users to significantly increase the speed and scale of their automation projects, providing a digital workforce for EHR/EMR data migrations, revenue cycle management initiatives, and workflow efficiencies, working 24/7 so you don't have to:
- New Integrated Development Environment (IDE)
- Building RPA with Content Object-Based Approach (Low Code)
- Build from Workflows Even in disconnected Environments
With the onset of COVID-19 we’ve witnessed an uptick in RPA initiatives. The collaboration between Boston Software Systems and AWS enables organizations to deploy a digital workforce and scale automation with agility and confidence.
“Being in the AWS Marketplace will place our clients in the driver’s seat, allowing them to scale up their digital transformation efforts, and immediately start using the software, bringing maximum value to their organizations,” stated Matt Hawkins, EVP of Healthcare Strategy.
- BWS20 is designed for enterprise workloads and runs on AWS.
- BWS20 provides security integration for AWS environments.
- BWS20 enables RPA management for your cloud environment.
Boston Software Systems’ recent recognition as an emerging healthcare services company in the KLAS Research 2020 eTech Spotlight, states the company's top strengths include a solid, stable platform, strong project management skills, and a product that works as promoted, maintaining strong client partnerships and valuable insights, with a clear focus on ROI.
Boston Software Systems is committed to provide additional options and avenues for our customers to access and use Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology in the most efficient ways, establishing an RPA Center of Excellence (CoE) for optimization and scalability.
About Boston Software Systems
Founded in 1985, Boston Software Systems is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions. With an exclusive focus in healthcare, an expert knowledge of HIPAA, and entirely US-based support, Boston Software Systems accelerates the performance of data, eliminates technical complexity, cuts cost, and improves workflow efficiencies for the entire healthcare ecosystem.
