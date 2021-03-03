EasyLlama’s quick rise shows that modern, mobile-friendly sexual harassment prevention training can be engaging and easy
EasyLlama has worked with more than 2,000 companies in less than 2 years - more than 100,000 employees have taken their courses.
Covid-19 Safety Training and Diversity & Inclusion Training are other popular courses.
Based on hundreds of user reviews, more than 90% have given us 5 stars and many have thanked us for the quality of our training, saying that it is the best training that they ever received.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When technology entrepreneurs and brothers Sam and Michael Devyver launched EasyLlama, their new e-learning company in 2019, they started by offering a sexual harassment prevention training course—this kind of employee training is now mandatory in seven states. They knew that in the #MeToo era, they had to key in on the most pressing needs of today’s evolving workplace. Employees are mobile, often working remotely, their hours often are flexible, and companies long to create a positive work culture and avoid legal hassles. Visit https://www.easyllama.com/?r=P3FA72 to find out more about this course and others from EasyLlama.
— Sam Devyver, co-founder
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, EasyLlama also launched a Covid-19 Safety training program, an up-to-date and appealing course on how to create a safe workplace—perfect for employees returning to the office, teaching them how to comply with orders and guidance from the CDC and answering common questions. is also in demand for companies who are employing a workforce that is more diverse than ever before and want to build a positive and productive work environment.
In 2021, with EasyLlama’s client roster having grown to more than 2,000 businesses and 100,000 employees, including such well-known names as Holiday Inn, Hilton, Jiffy Lube, Bobcat, Harley-Davidson, Chick-fil-A, Kikkoman, Club Pilates, and the PGA. Feedback from clients has been excellent and EasyLlama’s growth rate continues at a fast pace. The Balance Small Business recently named EasyLlama's sexual harassment prevention course as the best of its kind in 2021.
Nicole Ozan, Director of Human Resources at Rosewood Sand Hill, has praised EasyLlama’s training. “I have heard now from the hourly team and managers alike that the training kept their attention and was easy to stop and start, plus well received by the hourly team who prefer to use their phone rather than a computer. In this time of social distancing, they could sit outside in the sunshine completing training rather than in an office,” she said.
Sexual harassment prevention training for some or all employees is now mandated in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, and New York, and Washington. Some states, including Illinois and New York, mandate it annually. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has stated that prevention is crucial and recommends that companies throughout the U.S. provide this training.
The course topics cover workplace bullying; workplace respect; quid pro quo; cyberbullying; bystander intervention; third-party harassment; unconscious bias; reasonable standard; physical, verbal, visual; unwelcome behavior; and how to file a complaint.
“When designing the platform, we realized that many learning solutions are outdated and not relevant to today’s society,” said Sam Devyver. “Many training companies haven’t updated their content for years, so the content doesn’t resonate with the learners. Since most training companies use the same tools to build the courses, they all have a similar look and feel.”
EasyLlama’s business model is simple: Business purchases credits for each learner (1 credit per course per learner) and can purchase as few or as many as they need. Credits start at from $9.95 to $14.95 (depending on the course) per credit for up to 50 credits. For bigger packages, volume pricing is available, as are special VIP customization packages upon request.
Michael Devyver points out that today’s workplace has evolved. “The majority of employees are younger than 35, he said. “We needed to come up with a fresh new approach, so we built our own content software that is interactive and satisfies the needs of today’s mobile, plugged in generation and flexible work environment.”
EasyLlama’s online and device independent training platform is convenient and easy, and the content is relevant and likeable. One feature that is unique to EasyLlama is that employees receive a "magic link" by text or email where they can access their training without having to log in or create an account. To meet business owners’ compliance needs, setup and administration is easy. EasyLlama automatically tracks employees’ progress.
EasyLlama’s methodology is based upon best practices in the learning industry, including micro-learning techniques. Most of the course chapters are around 5 minutes long and include mini quizzes to reinforce the learning experience.
Businesses are being proactive in securing the training because they understand that they need a solution in place,” said Sam. “Although some states offer basic training, our clients are looking for an easy solution that will be comprehensive and save them time yet help them be compliant. Most of our clients find that EasyLlama is exactly what was missing in the market and are very happy they found us. We work with companies that have switched from legacy vendors because they found EasyLlama to be different and uniquely tailored to their needs.”
Courses that are mandated by states are tailored to meet that state’s legal compliance standards. There also are sexual harassment prevention courses for businesses and organizations in non-mandated states as well, and for Canadian based companies. There also is an international (global) course.
All courses from EasyLlama are available in more than 100 languages.
Client satisfaction is a primary goal for EasyLlama, which closely monitors its Net Promoter Score (NPS). (NPS is a commonly used metric to evaluate customer experience programs.) “Our NPS score is one of the highest in the industry and feedback from learners has been overwhelmingly positive,” Sam explained. “Based on hundreds of user reviews, more than 90% have given us 5 stars and many have thanked us for the quality of our training, saying that it is the best training that they ever received. But we’re certainly not resting on our laurels. We keep enhancing the experience and our course content is constantly being updated.”
To develop the course content, the Devyver brothers worked with subject matter experts, content writers, video producers, and with Littler Mendelson, the nation’s largest human resources and labor law firm, as legal experts. Regularly monitoring changes in the law, EasyLlama updates content when necessary to ensure the courses continue meeting all the requirements and recommendations set by the states and other organizations.
“Smaller businesses shouldn’t be put off by the big names on our client list,” said Michael. “We work with companies of all sizes, from 5 employees to more than 10,000. For those companies who want a custom package, we can add logos, graphics, industry-specific content, and even introductory video comments from the company’s designated spokesperson.”
New courses and more customization options are coming online. While sexual harassment prevention training has been most in demand for EasyLlama thus far, the company is getting many requests for other online courses. “We are working hard on expanding our library to other topics,” said Sam. “We have already launched our popular Diversity, Sensitivity and Inclusion training as well as our COVID-19 safety training. We plan to launch 12 new courses this year, including HIPAA training, Cybersecurity training, Code of Conduct training, and many other courses based on the needs of our clients.”
EasyLlama is working on cutting edge AI technology that will be a game-changer in the industry and will allow clients to easily customize all the aspects of our courses, including the colors, the content, the pictures, videos, and the text within our courses.
“We are also launching new versions of our training every few months and adding new features,” Michael added. “Our clients receive a monthly newsletter with all the new changes and course additions. We believe that making training specific to each client is key to our success and we want to be the leader in that field.”
When asked what their most-asked question is, Sam said with a big grin, “Everyone asks us why we named the company EasyLlama. It’s simple. Everyone loves llamas! It’s a great mascot and people remember it.”
For more information about EasyLlama, please visit https://www.easyllama.com or contact the company by email at support@easyllama.com or telephone at 855-928-1890.
About EasyLlama: San Francisco-based EasyLlama (521 Utah St., San Francisco, CA 94110; 855-928-1890) was founded in 2019 by tech entrepreneurs Sam and Michael Devyver. It is a fast-growing e-learning company that has developed convenient, mobile-friendly, and easy to use training courses designed to meet the training needs of today’s businesses at a very affordable price. Available in more than 100 languages, the popular sexual harassment training course exceeds the standards set by states that mandate this training, and helps companies build a positive, employee-first business culture. Other courses include the new Diversity, Sensitivity and Inclusion training, HIPAA training, COVID-19 Safety Training, Cybersecurity Training, Code of Conduct Training. Others are in development.
For more information about EasyLlama, please visit https://www.easyllama.com or contact the company by email at support@easyllama.com or telephone at 855-928-1890.
Cindy Kurman
Kurman Communications
+1 312-651-9000
email us here
EasyLlama overview video