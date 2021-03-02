Winning Brands Begins Application Process to Restore OTC Markets Current Information

1000+ Stain Remover expands its performance capabilities to include a dual-action stain remover and spray cleaner concentrate function. 1000+ Stain Remover as the "Reach for it First" solution when messes happen

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winning Brands Corporation (OTC.WNBD) www.WinningBrands.com reports to its shareholders and to other relevant authorities that the company has commenced the application process for restoration of its Pink Current Information tier under OTC Markets Alternative Reporting Guidelines. As the first step taken, Winning Brands has submitted the prescribed OTCIQ Application to OTC Markets, which application is now in the queue for review. Timing of the review of the WNBD OTCIQ Application is subject to OTC Markets' internal workload. Additional preparatory measures are being taken at Winning Brands, in parallel. Winning Brands has previously held the Pink Current Information tier and is taking steps to restore this standing as the Current Information tier has been the company's normal standard over the years.Winning Brands has openly and consistently discussed its business in its other public information platforms in order to ensure in the interim that shareholders understand the company’s business model, its activities, its challenges and its opportunities. Such discussion appears in a CEO weblog maintained for Winning Brands shareholders at www.WinningBrandsCorporation.com/blog . It is a journal of the company’s mission, providing answers to shareholder questions. The weblog is a regular source of public information pertaining to Winning Brands, pursuant to SEC Fair Disclosure guidelines. For the same purpose, the company also maintains a Twitter presence: www.Twitter.com/WinningCEO The most recent focus of Winning Brands' operational discussion has been the enhanced performance capability of the company’s lead product, 1000+ Stain Remover. The 1000+ brand is now adequately demonstrated to be able to perform double duty as both a full-service stain remover and also to serve as a spray cleaner concentrate. This technical accomplishment by the 1000+ Stain Remover brand enables its consumers to reduce their empty spray cleaner bottle garbage by approximately 95%. This waste reduction arises from the ability of a single bottle of 1000+, as a concentrate, to make 20 bottles of spray cleaner via any re-usable sprayer chosen by the consumer. This plastic waste reduction is accompanied by substantial consumer savings. A video disclosure, discussion and demonstration of these product attributes is available at the brand website, narrated by 1000+ brand founder and Winning Brands CEO, Eric Lehner: www.1000PlusStainRemover.com In addition to the aforementioned social media, Winning Brands maintains a Facebook page for 1000+ Stain Remover for consumers to post questions and share their product experiences. Certain national retail chains that carry 1000+ Stain Remover online also enable consumer reviews and feedback to be posted. Through these means, diverse brand validation and affirmation is available for interested members of the general public.Winning Brands CEO, Eric Lehner, comments: “The OTC Markets environment is designed for aspiring and emergent businesses with a public dimension. Winning Brands corporately, and I personally, are grateful for the existence of the OTC venue for capitalization and communications with stakeholders. We will do our part to support this quotation environment by completing the restoration of our Current Information stature as soon as our materials can be processed by OTC Markets. This will benefit Winning Brands shareholders and support the quality of the OTC quotation system in general by fostering informed investment and shared entrepreneurism.”ABOUT WINNING BRANDS CORPORATION: Winning Brands is the manufacturer of record of a variety of environmentally oriented cleaning solutions. Winning Brands has indicated in its public communications that it seeks to enhance shareholder value through innovation of its existing 1000+ Stain Remover brand and also by curating additional business ventures, with broader scope, in due course.Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. 1000+ ™ Stain Remover is a trademark of Niagara Mist Marketing Ltd.

