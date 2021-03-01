MEDIA RELEASE: Maine Declares March a Celebration of Arts Education in Our Schools

She, as well as the Maine Department of Education, encourage you to safely celebrate the role that the arts and arts education play in your local communities by encouraging and supporting the efforts of students at all levels. Without their dedication and determination to explore their artistic selves, many of Maine’s youth would miss out on opportunities to build a strong foundation of 21st-Century skills with which to be successful in a post-secondary school world. We, at the Maine Department of Education, are proud of our steadfast arts educators for their perseverance during this difficult time, and applaud their attitudes toward innovation and adaptation so that students have opportunities to continue exploring the artist within each one of them.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Maine will be celebrating “Arts Education in Our Schools Month” a bit differently than in past years. But rest assured that celebrations are happening in the form of virtual art shows, concerts, and performances of all kinds. Contact your local school to see how you can support the students and arts educators throughout the month of March – and how you can see, hear, feel, and experience the amazing works of art that come in all forms from students of all ages.

For more information on “Arts Education in Our Schools Month”, and how you can celebrate with your local community, contact Jason Anderson, Visual and Performing Arts Content Specialist at the Maine Department of Education (jason.anderson@maine.gov; 207-592-3524).