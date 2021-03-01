Reevaluating Big Tech- A Necessary Reset
U.S. CONGRESS, PRIVATE SECTOR, AND CLERGY DISCUSS SECTION 230 AND BIG TECH SOCIETAL IMPACTDISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Repeal & Replace Section 230 coalition in conjunction with the Disruptive Technology Coalition two newly formed groups organized to address mounting concerns related to Big Tech censorship, cancel culture and instances of free speech violations, came together to host a webinar conference comprised of several members of the U.S. House of Representatives, private sector tech industry innovators and disruptors, along with Christian leaders. Also participating were media executives and media organization advocates.
The by invitation only webinar was held on Friday February 26th had several hundred live viewers and was praised overwhelmingly as a timely and necessary discussion. The webinar was officially titled “Reevaluating Big-Tech A Necessary Reset”. The online moderator for the forum, Aaron T. Manaigo Co-founder of the Multicultural Media Correspondents Association stated, “the organizers goals of conducting a thought provoking and engaging dialogue between Big Tech industry executive’s media experts, legislators and clergy with concurring and divergent viewpoints was accomplished.” Panelists for the online forum included—Mr. Steve DelBianco, President/CEO- NetChoice; Mr. Jeff Landry, Attorney General of Louisiana; Pastors Jim Garlow (CA) and Mark Burns (SC); Dan Gainor, Media Research Center; Mark Masters, Media Exec; and Mr. Jeff DeWitt, CEO Superfeed Technologies. Leading the panel on congressional legislation were U.S. Congressman Paul A. Gosar (R-AZ) and participating via phone was U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).
Next steps immediately following the webinar will include segmented and structured meetings between Big Tech execs and Christian leaders which will be organized by Bob Heckman (coalition Sr. advisor) and similar meetings between Republican/Conservative organizations and strategists that will be organized by Gabe Joseph (coalition Sr. advisor). For additional coalition information and activities and to view the webinar visit-- https://www.facebook.com/Repeal-Replace-Section-230-100654495247724/.
