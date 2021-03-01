Put Grand Prairie, Texas on Your Radar for Spring Break 2021
Spring Break is happening! Coming out of 2020, this might be the most needed Spring Break yet, and no-one should miss out. If you’re looking for a stress-free, affordable destination, let me suggest Grand Prairie, Texas.
Yes, you read that right. Grand Prairie has an incredible amount of options that will keep the whole family entertained. The city is home to EpicCentral, a family-friendly campus houses Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark, an all-abilities playground, a recreational center, and so much more!
Epic Waters is one part of the extraordinary EpicCentral Campus, which has everything you’re hoping for all at an incredible value! The 80,000 sq ft indoor water park has the temperature-controlled at 85 degrees year-round. Kids of all ages love their 12 thrilling slides, including the tallest indoor aqua loop in North America. There is an interactive children’s area with an enormous bucket that dumps hundreds of gallons of water, drenching the playground every few minutes! You won’t want to miss their lazy river, which is the longest indoor action river in Texas. Test your skills on the FlowRider® surf simulator, or enjoy the 4,000 sq ft arcade. And for the parents that deserve an award for persevering through the last year, relax in a cabana and enjoy food and adult beverages while you bask in how amazing you are at planning the most EPIC spring break for your family and your wallet.
The fun doesn’t stop there. Visit other EpicCentral activities within the campus, or explore Grand Prairie. EpicCentral has created a tremendous all-abilities playground called PlayGrand Adventures, a play area that is meant for everyone to enjoy. Grand Prairie is an amazing city filled with fun for everyone! Home to Ripley’s Believe it or Not, Action Skate Park, Main Event, and more! Outdoor enthusiasts, you are covered! Visit Joe Pool Lake, Lynn Creek Marina, or The Oasis Floating Restaurant to pass the time. And for the moms (and dads) that want to get their shop on, IKEA, G.P. Premium Outlets, Traders Village, and the Farmers Market are all at your fingertips.
Don’t worry about finding a place to stay; there are numerous featured hotels in the area. Home2 Suites by Hilton, Candlewood Suites, Staybridge Suites and La Quinta are all within 5 miles of EpicCentral. The best part is, Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark has exclusive packages with each of these hotels, so you’ll get the best prices available! Map out your Spring Break in Grand Prairie as soon as you can to beat the crowd! With Epic Waters and plenty of hotels and restaurants around, make this vacation or staycation an Epic trip that your family will remember for years to come. Or make it a tradition that started in 2021. From one parent to another, you won’t regret it!
P.S. Many facilities, including Epic Waters, are running at a limited capacity. Resist the urge to procrastinate, plan to make reservations, and get your tickets ASAP!
Mandy Taft
Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark
+1 801-573-3525
