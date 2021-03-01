Southwest Region Rainbow Trout Stocking Schedule - March

Personnel from Fish and Game's Nampa Hatchery will be releasing more than 18,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during March.

Location Week Stocked Number of Trout

Boise River – Barber Dam to Glenwood March 8 1,440 Boise River – Eagle Rd. to Middleton March 1 1,440 Crane Falls Reservoir (Bruneau) March 22 1,200 Dick Knox Pond (Emmett) March 22 800 Duff Lane Pond (Middleton) March 1 325

Eagle Island Park Pond March 15 450 Eds Pond (Emmett) March 15 200 Esthers Pond (Boise) March 22 600 Indian Creek (Caldwell) March 1 225 Indian Creek (Kuna) March 15 250

Kleiner Pond (Meridian) March 8 900 Legacy Park Pond (Mt. Home) March 15 350 Mariposa Pond (Boise) March 8, 22 125/125 Marsing Pond March 1 550 McDevitt Pond (Boise) March 8, 22 450/450

Mill Pond (Horseshoe Bend) March 15 650 Nicholson Pond (Kuna) March 1 400 Parkcenter Pond (Boise) March 15 700 Payette River Pond March 15 550 Riverside Pond (Garden City) March 8, 22 600/600

Rotary Pond (Caldwell) March 1 900 Sawyers Pond (Emmett) March 22 500 Settlers Pond (Meridian) March 8, 22 125/125 Star City Pond West March 22 600 Weiser Community Pond March 15 500

Williams Pond (Boise) March 15 450 Wilson Ponds (Nampa) March 1, 8, 15, 22 400/400/400/400 Wilson Springs (Nampa) March 1, 15 350/350

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

- IDFG -