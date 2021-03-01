Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,714 in the last 365 days.

Southwest Region Rainbow Trout Stocking Schedule - March

Personnel from Fish and Game's Nampa Hatchery will be releasing more than 18,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during March.

Location                                                                         Week Stocked         Number of Trout

Boise River – Barber Dam to Glenwood                   March 8                     1,440 Boise River – Eagle Rd. to Middleton                        March 1                     1,440 Crane Falls Reservoir (Bruneau)                                March 22                  1,200 Dick Knox Pond (Emmett)                                           March 22                     800 Duff Lane Pond (Middleton)                                       March 1                       325

Eagle Island Park Pond                                                March 15                     450 Eds Pond (Emmett)                                                      March 15                     200 Esthers Pond (Boise)                                                   March 22                      600 Indian Creek (Caldwell)                                               March 1                        225 Indian Creek (Kuna)                                                     March 15                      250

Kleiner Pond (Meridian)                                              March 8                        900 Legacy Park Pond (Mt. Home)                                  March 15                      350 Mariposa Pond (Boise)                                               March 8, 22             125/125 Marsing Pond                                                               March 1                        550 McDevitt Pond (Boise)                                                March 8, 22             450/450

Mill Pond (Horseshoe Bend)                                     March 15                      650 Nicholson Pond (Kuna)                                              March 1                        400 Parkcenter Pond (Boise)                                            March 15                      700 Payette River Pond                                                     March 15                      550 Riverside Pond (Garden City)                                    March 8, 22              600/600

Rotary Pond (Caldwell)                                              March 1                        900 Sawyers Pond (Emmett)                                           March 22                      500 Settlers Pond (Meridian)                                           March 8, 22               125/125 Star City Pond West                                                   March 22                      600 Weiser Community Pond                                          March 15                      500

Williams Pond (Boise)                                               March 15                      450 Wilson Ponds (Nampa)                                  March 1, 8, 15, 22      400/400/400/400 Wilson Springs (Nampa)                                          March 1, 15               350/350

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

- IDFG -

You just read:

Southwest Region Rainbow Trout Stocking Schedule - March

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.