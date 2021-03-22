Lancaster Pediatric Dental Associates Adds Orthodontics
LPDA adds Dr. Erica Harvey to their team, expanding offerings to include orthodontic services.LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Committed to providing comprehensive dental care to the children of Lancaster County, LPDA has expanded its offerings to include in-house orthodontics. Dr. Erica Harvey, a highly trained orthodontist, has joined the team at LPDA to help patients of all ages improve the appearance and function of their smiles.
“Taking your child to the dentist is not always an easy task,” says Dr. Peter Ross, founder of Lancaster Pediatric Dental Associates. “By expanding our offerings in-house we will be able to provide seamless, complete care all under one roof. This way, parents don’t have to run all over town, juggling appointments, and the child gets complete care in an environment that’s already familiar to them.”
A highly trained orthodontic and dentofacial orthopedic specialist, Dr. Erica Harvey is honored to bring her skills and experience to the LPDA families. She has advanced specialty training in treating bite disorders, jaw and tooth misalignment, and other concerns and offers comprehensive orthodontic services to children and teens in Lancaster, PA, and neighboring communities. To meet the varying needs of her patients, Dr. Harvey works closely with each individual and their family to curate and carry out a personalized orthodontic treatment plan. She offers a full menu of services, including palatal expanders, space maintainers, traditional braces, Invisalign®, retainers, and more to bring comfort and confidence to every smile.
"I love being an orthodontist! I treat and care about each and every patient as if they were my own family. I care not only about achieving a great result, but I also care that each patient enjoys their orthodontic experience and feels good while doing it. I love seeing the transformation of each patient’s smile from start to finish — I am just as excited as the patients are to see the final result on the day that we finish treatment!" – Dr. Erica Harvey
Learn more about Orthodontics at Lancaster Pediatric Dental Associates by contacting their office at 717-560-9002 or info@lpdakids.com.
