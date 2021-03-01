The Institute for Diversity Certification Partners with Scantron for Assessment Development
In an interconnected world, ensuring diversity within organizations via high-quality credentials provides equitable opportunity for all.INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC), whose work helps Equity, Diversity and Inclusion champions achieve measurable progress in their careers and their organizations, today announced a partnership with Scantron, a global, technology and services driven company whose experts provide comprehensive assessment and certification & licensure solutions. Scantron will perform a job-task-analysis, and then it will design and create the exams, scoring, and results analysis for IDC’s primary credentials – the Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)® and Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)®.
The Certified Diversity Executive and Certified Diversity Professional credentials form a global framework for educating, recognizing, and rewarding high-quality, knowledgeable professionals who are working towards improving diversity, equity and inclusion in organizations of all sizes. These credentials assure the public, employers, and colleagues that the credential holder has the knowledge, skill, and ability to drive the next generation of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion work. IDC’s extensive research shows organizations employing its credential holders achieve diversity, equity and inclusion outcomes in a shorter timeframe.
“Our credentials support future generations and those of all different backgrounds, so they can have the opportunity to experience fairness and inclusion in the workplace,” said Leah Smiley, President of The Society of Diversity. “When individuals and organizations implement corporate programs and policies that support diversity, we keep them accountable to execute at a higher level of excellence. As a part of our commitment to the next generation workplace and marketplace, IDC updates its curriculum and exams every two years. We chose Scantron as an assessment partner because of their track record in providing deep expertise and experience around developing, psychometrically validating, and scoring high-quality certification exams.”
Scantron, an accredited provider of credentialing exams, delivers a dynamic combination of expertise and breakthrough software tools to help organizations create world-class assessments that are fair, valid, and legally defensible. The organization also employs a reliable development process that ensures exam scores accurately reflect examinee mastery of certification course material. Through its proprietary item development engine, Scantron supports items of all types, from traditional true-false and multiple choice to innovative technology-enhanced items. Scantron and IDC share a commitment to excellence, innovation, and technology in their assessments, a key driver in IDC’s partnership decision.
“We are proud to be able to offer our assessment development and psychometric expertise and experience to IDC,” said Nikki Eatchel, Chief Assessment Office and Executive Vice President for Scantron. “Diversity isn’t just an important topic in the workplace – it is a foundational component of any successful environment. We are proud to partner with IDC to help support and enhance the value of these credentials.”
Individuals or organizations seeking accreditation can visit https://www.diversitycertification.org/ to start the process.
About IDC
The Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)® is a business management program that delivers competency-based education and operates as a global framework for recognizing and rewarding high quality, knowledgeable professionals who strive for inclusive excellence, cultural competence, improved diversity management, and sustainability. The Society for Diversity is the D&I professional membership body, while IDC is the certification arm. IDC confers Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)® and Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)® credentials. Both professional certifications are industry-recognized and globally renowned. IDC also confers two (2) credentials for employees and managers in the Information Technology (IT) sector. Committed to best practices, IDC is a current member of the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (ICE).
About Scantron
Scantron provides solutions that help organizations around the globe turn data into insights. These include assessment development and psychometric services from a deeply experienced and tenured team, state-of-the-art, proprietary assessment technology platforms, a full suite of survey services, as well as dynamic reporting and analytics tools that enable clients to make timely, accurate decisions for any industry. It is part of a global, diversified company that develops and delivers millions of digital education assessments and certification tests, prints & delivers hundreds of millions of high-precision, scannable answer sheets, and supports leading educational institutions, certifying bodies, small-to-large businesses, and government agencies. Scantron is headquartered in the Twin Cities of Minnesota, with other locations in the Research Triangle of North Carolina; Omaha, Nebraska, and Columbia, Pennsylvania. For more information visit www.scantron.com.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Tim Luukkonen, Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Communication
Scantron
+1 831 869 8322
Tim.Luukkonen@scantron.com
Leah Smiley
The Society for Diversity Inc.
+1 317-777-7632
email us here