Private Costa Rican Rainforest Escape to Auction via Concierge Auctions in Cooperation with Exclusive Homes Costa Rica

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surrounded by rare wildlife and breathtaking nature, Punta Encanto is a truly private Costa Rican escape and will auction in March via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Shawn Ferguson of Exclusive Homes Costa Rica. Currently listed for $1.5 million, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on March 26–30 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“I’m extremely excited to be taking my property to auction with Concierge Auctions, and their platform made for the perfect fit on my timeline,” stated Betsy Bullard, seller. “I’ve owned the property for a number of years and I’m looking forward to finding the perfect buyer—someone who can enjoy the incredible Costa Rican lifestyle as much as I have.”

A sprawling 4,200 square foot villa with terracotta roof tiles and massive windows forms the heart of the tropical acreage. With verandahs on all four sides, it is easy to enjoy the stunning Golfo Dulce on one side of the perfectly positioned house, and the pristine rainforest on the other. The third-floor master suite boasts a private waterfront balcony where one can sip coffee and watch dolphins frolic in the gulf below. The acreage is a balanced mix of wide grassy spaces and verdant tropical gardens, with walking paths throughout to enjoy every inch. A discreet and detached caretaker’s residence is perfect for staff or guests.

Additional features include a sandy beach and resort-style custom pool with poolside changing rooms; modern amenities such as internet, TV, and cell service; architectural features such as tiled floors, coffered ceilings, exposed beams, and a turret with a spiral staircase; elaborate gardens with substantial acreage for expansion; solar power, a water turbine, and a generator; and expansive views of the Golfo Dulce coast—all just ten minutes by boat to Golfito and surrounded by the lush and biodiverse Golfito National Reserve.

“I’ve been eager to partner with Concierge Auctions and starting off by selling Punta Encanto is an amazing opportunity,” stated Ferguson. “Our local expertise paired with their global reach will garner the exposure this property deserves. I’m excited to see a happy seller and happy buyer come auction day.”

The Osa Peninsula is one of the most biodiverse and beautiful locations in the world. To the front of the property (beyond the palm tree lined beach) is the Golfo Dulce, a rare tropical fjord that was a favorite of famous explorer Jacques Cousteau. Humpback whales, sea turtles, and dolphins call the Golfo Dulce home, and can be seen from the front yard. At the rear of the acreage is the Golfito National Wildlife Refuge, a pristine rainforest teeming with rare wildlife and almost 150 species of birds. Punta Encanto is accessible only by boat for maximum privacy, and Golfito (Costa Rica’s southernmost port town) is just minutes away by water. Golfito is a sport fishing mecca and also the gateway to the nearby Pavones for world-famous surfing. Filled with restaurants and shops, it caters to locals and eco-tourists alike. Golfito Domestic Airport is a convenient nearby landing zone, and the South of Costa Rica enjoys daily local flights from the two major Costa Rican international airports, making flying in and out a breeze.

Punta Encanto is available for showings daily by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

