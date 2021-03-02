Destiny Marshall Combining Music & Crypto With Zeptagram
‘Destiny Marshall;’ The Rising Star With 20 Different VoicesGOTHENBURG, VASTRA GOTALAND, SWEDEN, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s the season of new acts, new sounds and a new movement in the music scene. It has been a pandemic of infectious sound from the commencement of the covid-19 lockdown to the turn of the New Year.
New stars are bringing their A-game to the platter like established legends. One of such gem is Destiny Marshall.
Born and brought up in Lagos, Destiny Marshall Edoki is a singer, songwriter and rapper, blessed with 20 different voices and a superstar-in-waiting.
The Delta native started his musical career in music production and later translated into singing and rapping.
Destiny Marshall’s sound is predominantly a blend of Afro-pop and sometimes, Rap.
Marshall is a diversified artiste; his style can go all the way from Afro-pop to alternative music in what he refers to as “crypto songs or theme songs”, his own special recipe mix-match of pop, rap and hip-hop with a feeling of house music.
His latest work, “Voices of Marshall”, out on all platforms and was immediately followed up by a scintillating music video directed by Nigeria fast rising cinematographer, Director Tucci.
Destiny Marshall states Eminem, MI Abaga, Hopsin, Drake, Adele, Justin Bieber and Maroon 5 as his major musical influence amongst many.
