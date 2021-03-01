e-Share joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association
e-Share Nominated by Microsoft After Demonstration of Integration That Supports The Goal Of Improving Enterprise SecurityBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- e-Share, a global external collaboration software company, today announced that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) , a coalition of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions into Microsoft’s security product ecosystem to help joint clients better defend against a world of increasing cybersecurity threats. To be considered for MISA, organizations must be nominated by Microsoft and demonstrate integrations that support the goal of improving enterprise security, compliance or identity.
e-Share’s External File Sharing and Collaboration platform integrates with Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) to ensure that business-critical external file sharing, using Microsoft Teams, Microsoft SharePoint Online, and OneDrive, is done in a secure way, using the organization’s data classification and data protection policies. This allows organizations to share more data with its clients, partners, and suppliers to drive business growth, while not compromising on security or compliance.
“The necessity to share files with clients, suppliers and partners and collaborate from a distance has never been more necessary,” says Nick Stamos, e-Share co-founder and CEO. “Our integration with Microsoft Information Protection enables e-Share to secure this file sharing based on our customer’s data classification and data protection policies in an easy, reliable and brand-safe way.”
“Microsoft compliance solutions help organizations intelligently assess risk, govern and protect sensitive data, and effectively respond to regulatory requirements,” said Hammad Raijoub, director, Product Marketing, Microsoft 365 Suite. “Members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, like e-Share, offer solutions that benefit from Microsoft’s rich extensibility scenarios for compliance to adapt, extend, integrate, and accelerate member solutions for our shared customers.”
About e-Share
e-Share is a leading provider of enterprise software solutions for file sharing and content collaboration with external parties using Microsoft 365. We enable organizations to engage their clients, partners and suppliers easily and securely using the productivity tools and workflows users are already familiar with – Teams, SharePoint Online, Outlook and OneDrive. Our solutions make customer experience and file-based workflow transformation practical through the easy, secure, and collaborative sharing of essential data with customers, suppliers and partners.
